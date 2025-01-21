Support for homeowners impacted by road reserve slips

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is seeking expressions of interest for a limited one-off grants scheme to support homeowners with property access impacted by road reserve slips that occurred in the 2023 storms.

On 7 November the council’s Transport, Resilience and Infrastructure Committee voted for the $5 million scheme, with the funding coming from the Crown-council funded transport network repairs budget.

Expressions of interest are open for the scheme from 13 December to 10 February 2025.

Are you eligible?

Was your property impacted by a slip on a road reserve? A road reserve is the strip of land between your property’s boundary and the road or footpath.

To be eligible to apply for this one-off scheme you must answer YES to ALL the following questions:

Has access to a residential dwelling on your property been impacted by a landslip?

Did the damage occur in the weather events in January and February 2023?

Is the slip within the boundary of the road reserve?

Has your property NOT been assessed as Category 3?

The full set of criteria was approved by the Transport, Resilience and Infrastructure Committee – item 10, in bold at the bottom – clause b) points i) to viii).

Register

If you answered YES to all the questions above please register your interest for the scheme before 10 February 2025.

PLEASE NOTE: The information you provide will be added to the property file for your property. We will remove personal information such as phone numbers and email addresses.

FAQs

If you have further questions please check out the Frequently Asked Questions on Our Auckland or email recoveryoffice@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

