Release: Cabinet reshuffle a futile exercise from failing government

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

“This reshuffle is just rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic. The Government is failing miserably at managing health, economy, race relations, climate – you name it. A reshuffle isn’t going to change that,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

“If anything, putting Simeon Brown in as health minister is another blow to New Zealand’s faith in their health system,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“Replacing Dr Shane Reti as health minister after only one year shows what a mess they’ve made of the health system.

“Dr Reti is a decent man who never stood a chance because of the budget he was given. Recruitment freezes, cuts to frontlines services and other budget cuts have left New Zealanders with little trust that they will get the care they need.

“It’s only going to get worse under Simeon Brown, who will have to demonstrate he cares about people and not just roads. He’ll have to prove to New Zealanders his purpose is to improve equitable access to health services for everyone, not to cut the health service back to bare bones,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Chris Hipkins said, “Giving Nicola Willis a new portfolio of ‘economic growth’ begs the question of why she hasn’t been focussed on that all along. What Minister of Finance doesn’t focus on economic growth?

“Appointing the most junior minister in the Government as Minister for the South Island, who doesn’t even sit around the Cabinet table, once again shows the utter contempt this government has for the mainland.

“National’s reshuffle demonstrates what New Zealanders already know – that Christopher Luxon’s inexperience and inept leadership are taking New Zealand backwards,” said Chris Hipkins.

