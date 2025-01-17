Serious crash, SH2, Waihi

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Tauranga Road, Waihi, Hauraki District.

Emergency services received the report about 5:40pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH2 is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersections of SH2, Trig Road South and Waihi Beach Road.

Motorists are advised to take the alternative route.

