ICONSIAM Hosts Spectacular Chinese New Year 2025 Celebration to Commemorate 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 January 2025 – ICONSIAM, a global landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, developed by Siam Piwat Group, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, and Charoen Pokphand Group is commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China with unparalleled Chinese New Year 2025 celebration. With an investment of over 150 million Baht (US$ 4.35 million), ICONSIAM is hosting two monumental events to kick off 2025—a groundbreaking “Lancang to ChaoPhraya” sculpture exhibition starting from January 15, 2025. In addition, a grand Chinese New Year celebration, set to captivate millions of visitors from around the world, will feature, for the first time, the enshrinement of 60 Tai Sui deities—guardians of fortune representing all birth years—allowing visitors to seek blessings for the Year of the Snake. Attendees can also enjoy the special “Dragon of Two Lands” performance, symbolizing the unity of the Naga and the Dragon, along with a cultural dance from Changsha, China. The festivities will unfold amidst the “Little China” street market, offering over 35 famous shops from across Thailand with food, travel and shopping for 10 days from January 24 to February 2, 2025. The event is expected to attract over 2 million visitors worldwide.

ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., stated “This year marks a significant milestone in Thai-Chinese relations, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. ICONSIAM, in collaboration with its partners, presents the exhibition “Lancang to Chao Phraya,” showcasing masterful sculptures that convey the cultural and spiritual connections from the Chinese river to the Chao Phraya river.

The exhibition celebrates this momentous occasion by fostering Thai-Chinese cultural exchange through world-class artwork. Running from January 15 to February 28, 2025, at River Park, ICONSIAM, the highlight of this exhibition is the masterpiece sculpture ‘Chubby Woman with Dragon & Naga,’ created through the first-ever collaboration between Thailand’s National Artist ‘Dr. Preecha ThaoThong’ and a prominent Chinese artist ‘Mr. Xu Hong Fei,’ famous for his iconic “chubby woman” sculptures. This exceptional creation symbolizes the deepening bond between the two nations, offering a complete and profound cultural exchange,” said Mr. Supoj.

Furthermore, ICONSIAM has also joined forces with government entities, including the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), as well as private partners such as KASIKORNBANK, SOOKSIAM, and leading Chinese associations, solidifying its reputation as a Global Destination that attracts visitors from around the world for every festival.

“ICONSIAM is investing over 150 million baht (US$ 4.35 million) in celebrating these two significant occasions. Kicking off the first quarter of the year, the events commemorate the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations and the Chinese New Year. It is expected that 2 million visitors, including both Thais and tourists from around the world, will attend the 10-day event, with a projected 20% increase in consumer spending within the shopping complex compared to the previous year,” Mr.Supoj concluded.

The ICONSIAM A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2025 Key Highlights Include:

A Grand Performance to Celebrate 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Diplomatic Relations

This grand celebration will dazzle with a spectacular performance honoring the strong ties between the two nations. The auspicious occasion begins with a special performance featuring the majestic “Drums of Prosperity,” followed by the breathtaking “Two Nations Dragon Dance,” symbolizing the union of the Naga and the Dragon, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China. Witness an extraordinary cultural performance from Changsha City, a nationally acclaimed showcase from the People’s Republic of China. Enjoy exclusive entertainment activities and surprises, including an exclusive opening ceremony performance by the hottest on-screen duo, Zee and Nunew, on Friday, January 24, 2025, starting at 5:00 PM.

For the first time ever, the 60 deities of Tai Sui, guardians of fortune representing all birth years from the historic Renwei Temple in Guangzhou, China, over a thousand years old. Each deity corresponds to a specific birth year and is believed to bring good fortune when properly honored. Visitors can pay respects and seek blessings for a smooth and prosperous year ahead.

Visitors can explore the “Little China” walking street, where they can enjoy a variety of auspicious foods along the Chao Phraya River’s most scenic dragon bend. Notable Michelin Guide restaurants, such as Hia Wan Khao Tom Pla, will offer their celebrated dishes, including crab porridge, salmon salad, and grilled squid. Delight in dishes from nine different Chinese associations in Thailand, such as Hokkien buns, dim sum, and dumplings.

Savor symbolic dishes representing good fortune, including “Roast Pig,” a symbol of abundance and gratitude, “Roast Duck” for wealth and sincere love, and “Longevity Noodles” for long life. Other delicious offerings include “Golden Pork” (crispy pork), and “Steamed Grouper with Lime.” Guests can also enjoy cultural performances such as face-changing mask performance, Chinese dance, a unique blend of Muay Thai and Chinese acrobatics performance, and a Lion Dance are just some of the spectacular performances to enjoy.

Visitors are invited to take photos in the dazzling Chinese lantern displays at River Park, where ICONSIAM has transformed the area into three stunning lantern rooms: Harmonious Prosperity and Longevity: Featuring red lanterns symbolizing prosperity and happiness, adorned with Thai floral patterns. Harmonious Heritage and Future: A fusion of Thai-Chinese heritage, with immersive lighting and the elements of earth, water, wind, and fire. Harmonious Blessings and Fortune: A reflective lantern room featuring auspicious blessings in Thai, Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, and Arabic.

Visitors are invited to take photos in the dazzling Chinese lantern displays at River Park, where ICONSIAM has transformed the area into three stunning lantern rooms:

The public is invited to experience this breathtaking celebration and take unforgettable photos from today until March 15, 2025.

Be part of the Chinese New Year celebration at the “ICONSIAM A PROSPEROUS CHINESE NEW YEAR 2025: A Festive Celebration of 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations” from January 24 to February 2, 2025, at River Park, ICONSIAM. Stay updated via ICONSIAM’s Facebook: www.facebook.com/ICONSIAM/ or on ICONSIAM’s official LINE account: @ICONSIAM. For further inquiries, please call 1338.

