Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2024 Q4) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series Half Yearly Review (2024 2H)

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 January 2025 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2024 4th quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series and IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 17th January 2025 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 19 constituents with 2 additions and 2 deletions.



Additions

1. Stellar

2. Sui

Deletions

1. Aptos

2. Polygon

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 82.62%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 77.39%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.21% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 17 January 2025 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.17tn to USD2.89tn (+33.18%)#, and a increase in the daily volume from USD71.42bn to USD152.20bn (+113.11%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has increased by 41.15% since the last review.



1.2 ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (“IXSR5”)

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (“IXSR10”).

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Addition

1. Chainlink

Deletion

1. Polkadot

1.3 ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of 31st December 2024, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IX Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and IX Ethereum Index (IXEI) in ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index (“IX5050”) was 40.99%/59.01% respectively, a change from 43.69%/56.31% from 30th September 2024.

As of 31st December 2024, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IXBI and IXEI in ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) was 43.69%/56.31% respectively, a change from 40.99%/59.01% from 30th September 2024.

The weight of IXBI & IXEI will be adjusted to 81.60%/18.40% respectively, at effective date 17th January 2025 from 78.19%/21.81% on 18th October 2024 (last effective date).

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will increase to 5 with 1 addition and no deletion. Stable coin comprises 6.21% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 99.26% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

Addition

1. Ethena USDe

Deletion

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will increase to 23 constituents, with 2 additions and no deletions.

Additions

1.Sui

2. Fantom

Deletion

No deletion

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges

1. Binance

2. Bitrue (New)

3. Bybit (New)

4. Upbit

5. Whitebit

6. Coinbase Advanced

7. OKEX

8. Gate.io

9. DigiFinex

10. Bitget

Removed Exchanges

1. P2PB2P

2. Huobi Global

The selected 10 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders’ background checking, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.

After the meeting, IX Asia Indexes announces that the IX Asia Indexes will adopt a revised exchange selection methodology to reduce the number of selected exchanges from 10 to 8. This means each index constituent’s price will be an average of 8 instead of 10. This change has been approved by the IX Asia Indexes Index Advisory Committee and will take effect together with the next quarter’s review effective date in April 2025. The revision aims to raise the data stability and exchanges credit ratings that already have high market volume coverage. This strategic update reinforces our commitment to providing accurate, reliable, and high-quality benchmarks for the digital asset market.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 31 December 2024, based on past 90 days average

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents Variable/19 in Q4 2024 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24×7 Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-volume * Cut-off Price Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Bitcoin $ 1,653,346,686,963 $55,700,564,812 92643.21 57.19% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $ 372,904,493,611 $28,923,854,773 3356.39 70.09% 28.97% 3 Solana $ 92,517,695,642 $4,696,383,712 191.03 73.29% 6.57% 4 XRP $ 73,519,084,861 $8,093,922,867 2.06 75.84% 8.46% 5 Dogecoin $ 40,671,209,916 $5,987,716,000 0.31 77.24% 3.31% 6 Cardano $ 24,222,742,887 $1,588,004,259 0.86 78.08% 2.17% 7 TRON $ 17,918,987,041 $1,106,336,563 0.25 78.70% 1.56% 8 Avalanche $ 14,453,177,241 $752,645,851 35.91 79.20% 1.05% 9 Toncoin $ 14,198,145,889 $326,520,961 5.58 79.69% 1.02% 10 Shiba Inu $ 13,201,346,341 $1,259,766,322 0.00 80.15% 0.89% 11 Chainlink $ 10,523,400,832 $951,515,621 20.58 80.51% 0.94% 12 Polkadot $ 9,415,826,014 $570,815,666 6.70 80.84% 0.74% 13 Sui $ 8,871,169,768 $1,522,100,374 4.18 81.15% 0.88% 14 Bitcoin Cash $ 8,574,389,714 $566,961,600 443.34 81.44% 0.63% 15 Stellar $ 7,631,351,513 $1,046,598,022 0.33 81.71% 0.72% 16 Litecoin $ 6,706,780,617 $857,128,864 99.31 81.94% 0.54% 17 NEAR Protocol $ 6,651,505,963 $602,999,876 5.04 82.17% 0.43% 18 Pepe $ 6,605,970,390 $2,739,283,209 0.00 82.40% 0.55% 19 Uniswap $ 6,444,330,873 $497,335,285 13.32 82.62% 0.57%

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

As of 31 December 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website



Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Index Constituents ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 47.50% 10.00% 38.42% – – 2 Ethereum 20.00% 22.30% 10.00% 18.04% 10.00% 27.82% 3 Solana 20.00% 10.62% 10.00% 8.59% 10.00% 13.25% 4 XRP 20.00% 12.05% 10.00% 9.75% 10.00% 15.04% 5 Dogecoin 20.00% 7.53% 10.00% 6.10% 10.00% 9.41% 6 Cardano – – 10.00% 4.93% 10.00% 7.61% 7 TRON – – 10.00% 4.19% 10.00% 6.46% 8 Avalanche – – 10.00% 3.44% 10.00% 5.31% 9 Toncoin – – 10.00% 3.38% 10.00% 5.22% 10 Shiba Inu – – 10.00% 3.16% 10.00% 4.88% 11 Chainlink – – – – 10.00% 5.00%

Appendix4

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index

and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

90-day-average Crypto Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto Volume Index Level Cumulative Market Cap Coverage Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional IXBI $1,653,346,686,963 $55,700,564,812 $22373.87 57.19% 50.00% 81.60% IXEI $ 372,904,493,611 $28,923,854,773 $ 28838.88 70.09% 50.00% 18.40%

Appendix 5

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-volume * Cut-off Price Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap# 1 Ethereum $ 372,904,493,611.13 $28,923,854,773 $3,356.39 12.90% 40.00% 2 Solana $ 92,517,695,641.63 $4,696,383,712 $191.03 16.10% 21.06% 3 Cardano $ 24,222,742,887.03 $1,588,004,259 $0.86 16.94% 6.94% 4 TRON $ 17,918,987,041.10 $1,106,336,563 $0.25 17.56% 5.01% 5 Avalanche $ 14,453,177,241.43 $752,645,851 $35.91 18.06% 3.38% 6 Toncoin $ 14,198,145,888.78 $326,520,961 $5.58 18.55% 3.27% 7 Chainlink $ 10,523,400,831.52 $951,515,621 $20.58 18.91% 3.02% 8 Polkadot $ 9,415,826,014.13 $570,815,666 $6.70 19.24% 2.36% 9 Sui $ 8,871,169,768.28 $1,522,100,374 $4.18 19.55% 2.81% 10 NEAR Protocol $ 6,651,505,962.99 $602,999,876 $5.04 19.78% 1.35% 11 Aptos $ 5,775,300,789.13 $455,906,191 $8.87 19.98% 1.14% 12 Hedera $ 5,570,631,325.54 $862,787,795 $0.28 20.17% 2.44% 13 Internet Computer $ 4,687,766,472.02 $191,472,147 $10.03 20.33% 1.10% 14 Ethereum Classic $ 3,722,758,894.98 $398,857,535 $25.41 20.46% 0.88% 15 VeChain $ 2,922,926,364.19 $127,235,272 $0.04 20.56% 0.82% 16 Stacks $ 2,906,816,986.95 $213,096,487 $1.49 20.66% 0.52% 17 Arbitrum $ 2,903,723,109.63 $534,575,605 $0.73 20.76% 0.71% 18 Mantle $ 2,810,706,862.04 $119,998,236 $1.20 20.86% 0.93% 19 Cosmos $ 2,435,639,693.81 $273,561,507 $6.34 20.94% 0.57% 20 Optimism $ 2,425,343,124.03 $367,872,059 $1.82 21.03% 0.57% 21 Fantom $ 2,414,473,266.10 $416,274,281 $0.73 21.11% 0.47% 22 Injective $2,345,116,959.18 $187,573,289 $20.04 21.19% 0.45% 23 Polygon $1,046,202,224.40 $18,988,005 $0.46 21.23% 0.20%

As of 31 December 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website.

Appendix 6

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-

volume Cut-off

Price Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Tether USDT $128,448,943,914 $122,344,000,567 $1.00 4.44% 40.00% 2 USDC $38,123,748,722 $9,087,285,469 $1.00 5.76% 40.00% 3 Dai $5,364,795,644 $127,138,381 $1.00 5.95% 7.99% 4 Ethena USDe $3,831,640,493 $111,784,914 $1.00 6.08% 8.73% 5 First Digital USD $2,344,937,137 $6,974,820,760 $1.00 6.16% 3.28%

As of 31 December 2024

Appendix 7

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

Hashtag: #IXAsia #IXAsiaIndexes

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.