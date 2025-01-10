Finex Launched ‘Get X2’ Trading Competition to Celebrate the New Year

Source: Media Outreach
Finex, an Indonesian broker with over a decade of success, launched a trading marathon campaign to start the New Year with 100% rebates and other attractive rewards.
The promotion is only available exclusively to verified Finex traders with the Finex Trading application and MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Any existing or new trader automatically becomes a participant. To enjoy the full Get X2 experience, traders must activate rebates.
Agung Wisnuaji, CEO of Finex, said: “With Get X2, we are creating a place for our traders to feel the joy of year-end holidays and financial gains. The double benefit concept perfectly reflects this idea and rhymes with the festive New Year period—the time of celebrations and gifts”.
The active trading phase of the Finex – Get X2 promo ends on January 30. During this period, traders will trade lots to unlock digital and physical gifts, including subscriptions to trading services, Finex merchandise, gold, and high-tech devices.
January 31 will mark the promo’s finale, featuring the live raffle which requires participants to stake their collected tickets for a chance to win the grand prize – a BYD M6 car.
Derivative transactions involve high risks and high returns. By joining the Promo, you confirm that you have read and agreed to its terms and conditions.
https://finex.co.id/
https://www.facebook.com/finexbroker
https://www.instagram.com/finex_forex
Hashtag: #Finex #trading #Forex #promo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.