Expect delays on SH2, Te Puna

Road users are experiencing long delays on State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa.

In addition to an emergency services incident, there is a large volume of traffic travelling today while work is underway to move 1800 diameter pipes across the road for the Apata Road roundabout construction.

Work began on 7 January and will finish today.

Stop/go traffic management has been in place with lane shifts and a reduced speed limit, but the work team has now opened 2 lanes to get traffic flowing better.

Road users should consider delaying their journeys if possible or expect delays as it will take time for the tailbacks to clear.

There won’t be any more stop/go required for this work.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience.