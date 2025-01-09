SH2 HB Expressway 4 laning project enters second phase of enabling works

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

A reminder that work begins next week alongside Tutaekuri River Bridge on State Highway 2 (SH2) Hawke’s Bay Expressway as the 4 laning Roads of National Significance project continues.

From Monday 13 January, crews will begin work alongside Tutaekuri River Bridge, starting with vegetation clearance, before laying repurposed silt to raise the land alongside the bridge and create a wide, flat surface for construction of the 4 laning project to begin later this year, once the silt has compacted.

During this time, there will be a temporary 70km/h speed limit through this area and road users will notice a lot of activity off to the side of the northbound lane, including silt transportation and construction from the beginning of February.

In February, the Rotary cycle path and walkway will be slightly realigned and there will, at times, be work site trucks crossing a small section of it. There will be traffic management to ensure all truck drivers will be slowing to a stop before crossing the path for the safety of all users and there will be people on site keeping the path clear for users.

There will also be some upcoming road closures for a range of maintenance work, separate to expressway project work. The expressway project team will also use the closures to install temporary steel barrier to separate traffic from the Tutaekuri River Bridge work site.

From Monday 20 to Thursday 23 January, sections of SH2 Hawke’s Bay Expressway will be closed from 8pm to 5am each night for a range of maintenance work. The work will be finished by 5am on Friday 24 January.

20 – 22 Jan – Between Prebensen Drive and Taradale Rd roundabouts, closed for 3 nights. Local road detour suitable for all vehicles.

– Kennedy Rd on ramp, closed for 1 night. Local road detour suitable for all vehicles. 22 – 23 Jan – Between Meeanee Rd and Pākōwhai Rd/Links Rd, closed for 2 nights. Local road detour not suitable for heavy vehicles.

The closures are expected to add 5-10 minutes to people’s journeys and detours will be clearly signposted. The closures are weather dependent and if required, contingency dates will be communicated.

Crews will be sealing the Kennedy Road onramp, sealing between Prebensen Dr and Taradale Rd, and between Meeanee and Pākōwhai/Links Rds, and other work including median barrier replacement and lane marking.

SH2 Hawkes Bay Expressway

