Night closures planned for State Highway 6, Annesbrook Drive, Nelson

Christmas has come and gone, and as we move rapidly into 2025, the State Highway summer maintenance season kicks back into gear in Nelson.

State Highway 6 Annesbrook Drive is next in line for resurfacing and repairs later this month, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The highway will be closed between the Whakatu Drive Roundabout and Blackwood Street from 7:30 pm to 5 am between 19 and 27 January (no work on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 January) when asphalting work will be carried out.

Rob Service, NZTA System Manager Nelson – Tasman, says this is essential maintenance work and is crucial for ensuring the highway is up to standard for all road users.

“Annesbrook Drive is one of Nelson’s busier arterial routes and carries more than 13,000 vehicles daily. It is essential it is maintained in good order.

“Asphalting is a longer lasting solution that provides a stronger and more durable road, reducing the frequency of future maintenance. Doing this work now prevents problems and costlier repairs later,” he says.

A local road detour will be in place for traffic in both directions via Parkers Road, Bolt Road, and Quarantine Road. This detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes to travel time.

Once asphalting work is complete, road markings will be reinstated under night works with stop/go controls and a 30 km/h speed limit.

Given the nature of the work and the fact Annesbrook Drive is a busy road, Mr Service says drivers and residents must expect some disruption.

“We will do our best to minimise it as much as possible. This is why it will be done at night when there are fewer cars on the road. We have also deliberately timed the work after the busy holiday period and before Nelson Anniversary weekend.”

However, he warns drivers must factor the work into their travel plans.

“This is still a main route between Nelson and Richmond. Don’t get caught out. Drivers must be aware the detours will mean slightly longer travel times.”

During the work, Whakatu Drive will remain open in both directions between Waimea Road and Quarantine Road.

Access for people travelling to and from Nelson Airport will remain in place via Quarantine Roundabout and Quarantine Road, or by using the detour via Parkers Road and Bolt Road.

The shared cycle and pedestrian path between Gracefield Street and SH6 Annesbrook Drive, opposite Manchester Way, will be closed while work is underway. An alternate route will be in place in both directions.

Works details

Sunday, 19 January to Monday, 27 January. 7:30 pm to 5 am. No work on Friday, 24 January or Saturday, 25 January.

Full road closure on State Highway 6 Annesbrook Drive, between the Whakatu Drive Roundabout and Blackwood Street.

Local road detour in both directions for all vehicles, including heavies, via Parkers Road, Bolt Road, and Quarantine Road. This detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes to travel time.

Access to and from Nelson Airport will be maintained via Quarantine Roundabout and Quarantine Road, or by using the detour via Parkers Road and Bolt Road.

SH6 Whakatu Drive will remain open in both directions between Waimea Road and Quarantine Road.

There will be no access between SH6 Annesbrook Drive and the Whakatu Drive Roundabout.

Access to/from SH6 Annesbrook Drive and Douglas Road will be closed during the work. Douglas Road will remain accessible via Gracefield Street.

There will be no left turn onto SH6, Annesbrook Drive from Maire Street during the closure times.

Access will be available within the site for residents, businesses, and emergency services. There will be no access between Whakatu Roundabout and SH6, Annesbrook Drive.

A 30 km/h temporary speed limit will be in place during the day outside of work hours. Road users must follow the instructions of contractors and obey all temporary speed limits and traffic controls.

The shared pedestrian and cycle path between Gracefield Street and SH6 Annesbrook Drive, opposite Manchester Way, will be closed while work is underway. An alternate route will be in place in both directions via the Gracefield Street Overpass, Langdon Overbridge, the Quarantine Road Pedestrian Underpass and SH6 Annesbrook Drive.

Works location

More information

