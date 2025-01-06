Source: Ministry for Primary Industries
Have your say
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is seeking feedback on a proposed Animal Products Notice: Dairy Preparedness and Response: Foot and Mouth Disease Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme).
The purpose of the Notice is to enable a regulated control scheme for dairy processors for export, so that processors can maintain business continuity with a high level of assurance in the event of an incursion of foot and mouth disease virus (FMDV).
Background to this consultation
In March of 2023, MPI started working to develop a mechanism that would allow milk collection, transport, processing, and export to continue in the event of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD), with the following objectives:
- to facilitate trade negotiation with a high degree of assurance for trading partners
- to enable export dairy processors to continue operations with minimal disruption and to obtain an exemption from movement controls
- to provide clear and scientifically sound measures to prevent transmission between farms and contamination of the product from dairy operations.
To help achieve these objectives, MPI has developed this Notice. It enables a regulated control scheme under the Animal Products Act 1999 and sets out export requirements for dairy processors that supply their products overseas.
Discussion document
Animal Products Notice: Milk Collection and Processing for Export During a Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme) [PDF, 261 KB]
Draft Animal Products Notice
Dairy Preparedness and Response: Foot and Mouth Disease Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme) [PDF, 508 KB]
Making your submission
Submissions close at 5pm on 14 February 2025.
To help make your submission, we encourage you to use our submission template.
Submission template [DOCX, 65 KB]
Email your submission to animal.products@mpi.govt.nz
While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:
New Zealand Food Safety
Ministry for Primary Industries
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140.
What to include in your submission
If you are using the feedback form, make sure to include:
- the name of the consultation document you are submitting on
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.