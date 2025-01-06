Source: Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is seeking feedback on a proposed Animal Products Notice: Dairy Preparedness and Response: Foot and Mouth Disease Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme).

The purpose of the Notice is to enable a regulated control scheme for dairy processors for export, so that processors can maintain business continuity with a high level of assurance in the event of an incursion of foot and mouth disease virus (FMDV).

Background to this consultation

In March of 2023, MPI started working to develop a mechanism that would allow milk collection, transport, processing, and export to continue in the event of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD), with the following objectives:

to facilitate trade negotiation with a high degree of assurance for trading partners

to enable export dairy processors to continue operations with minimal disruption and to obtain an exemption from movement controls

to provide clear and scientifically sound measures to prevent transmission between farms and contamination of the product from dairy operations.

To help achieve these objectives, MPI has developed this Notice. It enables a regulated control scheme under the Animal Products Act 1999 and sets out export requirements for dairy processors that supply their products overseas.

Discussion document

Animal Products Notice: Milk Collection and Processing for Export During a Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme) [PDF, 261 KB]

Draft Animal Products Notice

Dairy Preparedness and Response: Foot and Mouth Disease Incursion (Regulated Control Scheme) [PDF, 508 KB]

Making your submission

Submissions close at 5pm on 14 February 2025.

To help make your submission, we encourage you to use our submission template.

Submission template [DOCX, 65 KB]

Email your submission to animal.products@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:

New Zealand Food Safety

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.

What to include in your submission

If you are using the feedback form, make sure to include: