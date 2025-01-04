Housing Market – Home value decline in December sums up 2024 – CoreLogic

Property values in Aotearoa New Zealand fell -0.2% in December, marking the ninth drop in the past 10 months, according to CoreLogic’s hedonic Home Value Index (HVI).
“However, job insecurity will still be playing a restraining role, as is the elevated levels of listings available on the market.”
Index results for December 2024 – national and main centres
From post-COVID peak From recent cyclical peak From pre-COVID levels Median value Aotearoa New Zealand Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland $1,066,382 Kirikiriroa Hamilton Te-Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington* Ōtautahi Christchurch Ōtepoti Dunedin
Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland
Most of Tamaki Makaurau Auckland’s sub-markets saw falls in property values in December, ranging from a modest decline of 0.1% in Manukau, up to 0.5% in Rodney, and a fall of 0.7% apiece in Auckland City and Franklin. However, North Shore ticked up by 0.1% in December and has also seen values rise over a slightly longer horizon since September as well.
Mr Davidson noted: “Abundant supply is still a significant restraint on property values in Auckland, both in terms of existing properties listed for sale, but also the flow of new-build stock being completed. North Shore has been bucking the trend to some extent in recent months, although with affordability still likely to be a challenge for many buyers in that market too, it’s difficult to see a fresh boom kicking off anytime soon.”
From post-COVID peak From recent cyclical peak From pre-COVID levels Median value $1,231,718 Te Raki Paewhenua North Shore $1,305,469 Auckland City $1,141,601 $1,006,960
Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington
The wider Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington area remained soft in December, with falls in values across the board. The 0.1% decline in Kapiti Coast was modest, but Wellington City (-0.9%) and Lower Hutt (-1.2%) were notably more sluggish.
Commenting on the Wellington market, Mr Davidson said: “It was more of the same in December, with property values generally remaining weak. To some extent, housing affordability has been restored in Wellington off the back of the significant fall in values in the past 2-3 years. As such, the latest declines seem more attributable to public sector cut backs and the negative effect this will be having on economic and housing market sentiment across the wider region.”
From post-COVID peak From recent cyclical peak From pre-COVID levels Median value Kāpiti Coast Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta Upper Hutt Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt Wellington City
Regional results
“It’s early days, but we may now be seeing the influence of lower mortgage rates starting to come through providing a subtle boost to property values around some parts of provincial NZ,” Mr Davidson noted.
“Housing affordability can sometimes be more favourable in these areas too, alongside the solid support provided by farming-based economies, which have been holding up relatively well lately.”
“However, a sudden or strong upturn in property values across large swathes of the country still doesn’t seem particularly likely until the wider weakness of the labour market starts to turn around.”