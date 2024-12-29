Caddie Digital Relaunch

Source: Press Release Service – New Zealand

Caddie Digital, a leading digital marketing agency based in Hawke’s Bay, is proud to announce its relaunch under the leadership of its original founder, Joshua Woodham. Originally established 14 years ago as SocialKiwi, the company has come full circle after Joshua reacquired it in October 2024 from previous owners who successfully grew the business and renamed it ‘Caddie Digital’ over the past decade.

With its headquarters in Hastings, Caddie Digital is committed to empowering local businesses in Hastings, Napier, and across Hawke’s Bay with a wide range of cutting-edge digital solutions.

Services Tailored for Your Business Needs

Caddie Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses thrive in the digital age:

Website Design and Development: We create visually stunning, user-friendly websites tailored to meet your brand’s unique identity and goals.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Boost your online visibility and attract more customers with our proven SEO strategies.

Social Media Marketing: Engage with your audience and grow your brand’s presence across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Google Ads Management: Maximize your ROI with expertly managed Google Ads campaigns.

Content Creation: Enhance your online presence with compelling content, including blogs, videos, and graphic design.

E-commerce Solutions: From product listings to secure checkout processes, we help you build a thriving online store.

A Local Focus with Global Expertise

“I’m thrilled to be back at the helm of Caddie Digital,” says Joshua Woodham, Managing Director. “Our mission is to deliver exceptional digital marketing services to businesses in Hastings, Napier, and the wider Hawke’s Bay region. Whether you’re a small business looking to establish an online presence or a larger enterprise aiming to optimize your digital strategy, we’re here to help.”

With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for innovation, Caddie Digital is dedicated to helping businesses achieve measurable results.

Partner with Caddie Digital Today

Take the next step in growing your business by partnering with Caddie Digital. Visit our website at www.caddiedigital.co.nz to learn more about our services and see how we can help your business succeed.

Media Release 29 December 2024.

Related Posts:

MIL OSI