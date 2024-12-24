No rest for the white bryony hunters | Conservation blog

Source: Department of Conservation

From late November through early March. a team of eager individuals from Abseil Access converge on Mokai Valley in the Taihape area to search and control white bryony (bryonia diocia).

First discovered in Mokai Valley in 1991, DOC has been actively working with MPI towards the eradication of this white bryony since 1999. The plant has been considered a priority pest for national eradication since December 2006, and is included in the National Interest Pest Responses (NIPR) programme.

Senior Ranger Biodiversity Dan Tuohy says white bryony has the potential to impact on economic, biodiversity, and landscape values.

“White bryony smothers and shades out many of New Zealand’s native and desirable introduced species,” says Dan. “It’s a climbing vine, so requires a lot of grid searching in the bush, along cliff lines, and through nearby land. Control requires a surprising amount of abseiling and physical activity

Invasive weeds destroy our native plant communities, and can make the unique natural landscapes of Aotearoa New Zealand unrecognisable. Weeds can also provide hiding places for pest animals, increasing the risk posed to our native bird species. Some common weeds include purple loosestrife, gorse, and even trees like wilding conifers.

Gorse is a real horror story and shows one of the worst-case scenarios for invasive weeds. Since its introduction in the mid-19th century, it has become one of the country’s most ubiquitous and recognisable weeds, and extremely expensive to control.

“We need to make sure white bryony doesn’t become the next gorse,” says Dan.

White bryony is known to be present in two places in New Zealand:

• Makino Reserve (Rangitikei River Valley) near Taihape.

• Aria and Mokauiti near Te Kuiti.

If you have seen it or suspect you have seen it, please contact the Biosecurity New Zealand Exotic Pest and Disease Hotline on 0800 80 99 66 or online at: report.mpi.govt.nz/pest.

The type of information to have with your report is:

• Location (a GPS point would be good)

• Photo

• Size, how big is the plant

• Defining features (is it flowering, fruiting, etc)

“Protecting New Zealand’s biodiversity is a team effort,” says Dan. “Together, we can make this invasive weed history.”

