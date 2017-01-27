MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
Police warn of gold dredge washed down river
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Police warn of gold dredge washed down river Thursday, 26 January 2017 – 9:31pm Police are warning river users to take care after a large gold dredge was washed down the Nevis River, which meets the Kawarau River. The 600 kilogram dredge was washed away
Two arrested after patrol vehicle stolen
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Two arrested after patrol vehicle stolen Thursday, 26 January 2017 – 9:11pm Police have arrested a 41 year-old male and a 25 year-old female after a patrol vehicle was unlawfully taken during a vehicle stop this evening. At approximately 6:25pm police stopped a vehicle
Vanuatu government hopes new laws will save it on global finance ‘grey list’
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Will legislation passed last year be sufficient to remove Vanuatu's financial sector from international grey listing? Image: Vanuatu Daily Digest By Bob Makin in Port Vila The Vanuatu government's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Committee is confident that the submission of some 31 Bills to Parliament last year should improve
NZDF Swings into Action for Annual Antarctic Resupply
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Press Release/Statement: Headline: NZDF Swings into Action for Annual Antarctic Resupply 26 January 2017 About 55 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) drivers and logistics specialists sent to Antarctica earlier this month swung into action today to offload a year's worth of supplies for scientists working in
Cerebral Palsy Youngster Reunited with Navy Sailors
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Cerebral Palsy Youngster Reunited with Navy Sailors Oscar, 3, with his sisters Lily, 10 (left), and Amelie, 8, at Devonport Naval Base. 26 January 2017 A Wellington three-year-old with cerebral palsy was reunited with "his girls" at Auckland's Devonport Naval Base following a
Weekly Overview 26 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: BNZ Economist Tony Alexander – Analysis: Headline: Weekly Overview 26 January 2017 Thursday January 26th 2017 Welcome to the first Weekly Overview for 2017. Like everyone else is doing currently we take a look at what is happening in the United States and postulate the relevance for ourselves. We also look
CPI inflation rate back over 1 percent
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: CPI inflation rate back over 1 percent Consumers Price Index: December 2016 quarter – Media Release The consumers price index (CPI) inflation rate was 1.3 percent in the year to the December 2016 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said today. "This is the first time in over two years that price increases
Tax Outturn Data November 2016 — The Treasury
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Treasury – Release/Statement Headline: Tax Outturn Data November 2016 — The Treasury Page updated 26 Jan 2017 Total unconsolidated tax revenue for the five months ended November 2016 was $426 million (1.3%) above the 2016 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (2016 HYEFU) forecast and $2.9 billion (9.9%) greater
Weet-Bix Better-Brekkie Survey
MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Weet-Bix Better-Brekkie Survey (PR.co.nz) How good are your children at using their mobile device, accessing an online movie clip or posting cute selfies on Snapchat? What about making their own beds, or creating a wholesome breakfast for a great start to the day, or
Inland Revenue services unavailable over Waitangi weekend – rnzngin Fifth Estate
MIL OSI – Source: Companies Office – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Inland Revenue services unavailable over Waitangi weekend Due to Inland Revenue's system upgrade its services will be unavailable from 3pm on 2 February until 8am on 7 February. Those applying for a tax number when incorporating a new company during this period will experience some
Neuroscience reveals print ads more effective than digital
Source: Pixi Headline: Neuroscience reveals print ads more effective than digital A recent study has revealed that paper based content holds a number of advantages over its digital counterpart due to the unique connections created within the brain when experiencing print media. The study, conducted by Canadian neuro-marketing firm TrueImpact compared the neurological effects of
Logitech Reports Highest Retail Revenue in Company’s History
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech Reports Highest Retail Revenue in Company's History NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced better-than-expected preliminary financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2017. Q3 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency, reaching the highest level ever in the
Proposal to relocate Marlborough Sounds salmon farms
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Proposal to relocate Marlborough Sounds salmon farms Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy is seeking public comment on a proposal to relocate up to six salmon farms in the Marlborough Sounds to locations with better environmental and economic outcomes. "This proposal is about making better use
$190k to encourage 900 young volunteers
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: $190k to encourage 900 young volunteers Youth Minister Nikki Kaye today announced investments totalling around $190,000 to encourage more than 900 young people into volunteering opportunities which benefit them and their communities. "This funding will support two volunteering programmes, the New Zealand Red Cross 'Here
Review of southern blue whiting sustainability measures for 1 April 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for Primary Industries 2 – Release/Statement Headline: Review of southern blue whiting sustainability measures for 1 April 2017 Closing Date: 15 Feb 2017 Contact: Deepwater fisheries management Email: FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz Have your say The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is seeking feedback from tangata whenua and stakeholders on proposed changes to
Government accounts ahead of forecast
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Government accounts ahead of forecast Higher than forecast tax revenues are the primary reason the Government accounts for the first five months of the financial year are ahead of forecast, Finance Minister Steven Joyce says. The Government's financial accounts to 30 November 2016 were released
Minister welcomes VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Minister welcomes VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai Minister for Children Anne Tolley has welcomed New Zealand's first independent connection and advocacy service for children and young people in care, which will be called VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai. The service, which was a recommendation of the expert
Ultra-Fast Broadband extended to 151 towns
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Ultra-Fast Broadband extended to 151 towns Prime Minister Bill English and Communications Minister Simon Bridges today announced Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) will be extended to more than 151 additional towns, providing up to 85 per cent of New Zealanders with access to fibre by the end
Children and young people in care choose a name for their connection and advocacy service
MIL OSI – Source: Ministry of Social Development 2 – Release/Statement Headline: Children and young people in care choose a name for their connection and advocacy service 26 January 2017.The following can be attributed to John McCarthy, The Tindall Foundation Manager and Chair of the Connection and Advocacy Service Establishment Steering Group (except where otherwise
Wellington’s Big Blue Backyard: Sirens Reef in Taputeranga Marine Reserve
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington's Big Blue Backyard: Sirens Reef in Taputeranga Marine Reserve Tracey Bates is a marine biologist working around Wellington's marine reserves. Today she shares her experiences diving on the capital's south coast. This story was originally published on the Scuba News New Zealand blog. New
UFB2 looks good – but does it all add up?
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: UFB2 looks good – but does it all add up? Taxpayers should be asking where's the money coming from for the second phase of the Government's ultrafast broadband scheme announced today, says Labour's ICT spokesperson Clare Curran. "In 2014 the Government promised $210 million for
Inflation data highlights the problems facing everyday New Zealanders
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Inflation data highlights the problems facing everyday New Zealanders Data released today by Statistics New Zealand shines a light on the challenges facing both the Reserve Bank and New Zealanders, says Labour's Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson. "Headline CPI rose to 1.3 per cent for 2016
What is Government hiding about Thiel?
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: What is Government hiding about Thiel? New Zealanders now know which Minister approved tech billionaire Peter Thiel's citizenship, and when this happened, but the Government's response is throwing up more questions than they appear willing to answer, says Labour's Immigration spokesperson Ian Lees-Galloway. "We now
Time to smash the gangs
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Time to smash the gangs The Government has done enough talking about the ill-effect of gangs on our community, so now it's time for real action required to smash gangs once and for all, says Labour's police spokesman Stuart Nash. "In 2014 the Government approved
5 ways you can help us change the government this year
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: 5 ways you can help us change the government this year 2017 is an election year, and we're ready to change the government – but to do that, we need your help! Here are five easy ways you can contribute to the cause: 1. Let
Billionaire’s citizenship raises serious questions
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Billionaire's citizenship raises serious questions The Government must urgently respond to questions about how American billionaire Peter Thiel acquired New Zealand citizenship says Labour's Immigration spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway. "Questions have rightly been asked about how Mr Thiel has acquired New Zealand citizenship given that he
Back to School Inequality
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Back to School Inequality The beginning of the new school year should be a positive time for children and parents as kids start new classes and sometimes new schools. Instead, for many families it is a time of huge financial stress. Costly uniforms are now
Minimum wage increase no relief for many Kiwis
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Minimum wage increase no relief for many Kiwis The minimum wage increase announced today will be cold comfort to thousands of New Zealanders struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, says Labour's Workplace Relations spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway. "Fifty cents an hour simply is not enough
Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017)
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) January 26, 2017 Leave a comment May Day in Havana
Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th January 23, 2017 Leave a comment WAIHOPAI & THE GCSB SPY ON KIWIS & FOREIGNERS NSA SPIES ON EVERYONE People from all around New Zealand (and Australia) will be converging
10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! January 20, 2017 Leave a comment Kia ora, We are currently organizing a march against mass incarceration and we would love for you to
March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom
Peace Events this week & next
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I'm writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined
Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival Three New Zealand films will premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale). Tusi Tamasese's One Thousand Ropes and Jackie van Beek's The Inland Road will have world premieres at the festival, and Tearepa
Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific Audiences will get their first look at the hilarious new comedy from thedownlowconcept (7 Days, Hounds) today with the release of the trailer for their
adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection adidas by Stella McCartney presents Spring/Summer 2017: celebrating the adaptability and drive of the modern female athlete – Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus come together to inspire likeminded athletes to create their own rules – – […]Read More →
adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure – Whether she’s trail running, shooting hoops or hitting the halfpipe, the StellaSport action girl makes the world her playground – – She creates her own style rules in […]Read More →
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →
Blondini Gang Hit the Road
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Blondini Gang Hit the Road The Blondini Gang Hit the Road As They “Take Their Bloody Cars to Invercargill” A road trip of epic proportions will take place this summer as the cast of Pork Pie hit the road in their Blondini Mini, leading a […]Read More →
Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy From the Russian Revolution, suffrage protest in America and the horrendous death toll on the Western Front at Passchendaele, to the fate of Palestine and the birth of modern Iraq, 1917 […]Read More →
Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Nothing beats film for a way to escape the real world, and what better way to dodge the family Christmas dramas than the world of fantasy (with a dash of sci/fi)? […]Read More →