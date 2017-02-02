FinTechNZ will totally transform the economy Published By LiveNews Publisher 1 min ago MIL OSI – Auckland – New Zealand’s biggest and smartest financial businesses are coming together for the launch of FinTechNZ, to take place in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland next week. With the support of NZTech, FinTechNZ will bring together innovative companies across the diverse financial services industry, to become key contributors in shaping and driving the […] Read More →

Telecom Vanuatu sold to company with 35% Fiji government ownership Published By LiveNews Publisher 6 hours ago MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz An example of a recent TVL promotion. Image: TVL By Bob Makin in Port Vila Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited of Fiji has announced its purchase of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd. The deal still needs the approval of the Vanuatu authorities, including the Telecommunication Regulator. The agreement for the sale […] Read More →

Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More Published By Live News 11 hours ago MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention of presentation control with the Logitech® Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help […] Read More →

Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments Published By LiveNews Publisher 16 hours ago MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments (PR.co.nz) Daiwa Living Management Co. Ltd (DLM), one of the largest Rental Hosing management companies together with Cosmos Initia Co, Ltd (CI), a Residential Developer in Japan, have jointly purchased 75% of Waldorf Australia and […] Read More →

Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows Published By Live News 22 hours ago MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows Labour Market Statistics: December 2016 quarter – Media Release The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in the December 2016 quarter (up from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter) while employment and the labour force continued […] Read More →

Reasons people who are not employed left their last job Published By Live News 2 days ago MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Reasons people who are not employed left their last job Introduction This paper focuses on the 482,000 people who left their last job in the last five years and who are currently either unemployed or not in the labour force. We look at the main […] Read More →

Help using the Household expenditure statistics visualisation Published By Live News 2 days ago MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Help using the Household expenditure statistics visualisation How to interact with the Household expenditure statistics visualisation Explore the graphs in the Household expenditure statistics visualisation to see the changes in goods and services expenditure and contribution to total gross expenditure. You can also explore the graphs in […] Read More →