MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Media request – Waipukurau deaths Monday, 16 January 2017 – 7:15pm The family of the two people found deceased in Waipukurau on Saturday ask that their privacy please be respected as they deal with this sad and very tragic situation. Police investigating the deaths would […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Inequality has Kiwi families living in garages – Salvation Army Inequality is damaging New Zealand society, leaving families without access to affordable safe housing and with an inability to provide basic food and utilities, The Salvation Army says. Reacting to the OXFAM […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Cowboy attempts to rustle-up anti-rodeo protestors at Mid-Northen Rodeo – Direct Animal Action [embedded content] Over the weekend, animal rights group Direct Animal Action challenged the Mid Northern rodeo at Whangarei. A rodeo cowboy on horseback attempted to 'rustle-up' the protesters using […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: AUT documentary will reveal harsh realities for homeless youth – CPAG More than half of the 41,000 homeless in New Zealand are under 25 – and Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says that the causes of homelessness must be addressed urgently, or […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement Headline: Media request – Waipukurau deaths – rnzngin Fifth Estate Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Media request – Waipukurau deaths Monday, 16 January 2017 – 7:15pm The family of the two people found deceased in Waipukurau on Saturday ask that their privacy please […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement Headline: 73-year-old missing in Torbay area – rnzngin Fifth Estate Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: 73-year-old missing in Torbay area Monday, 16 January 2017 – 6:17pm Waitemata Police are looking for 73-year-old Patricia Wearn (Known as Pat). Ms Wearn has Alzheimer's and is […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Ban on plastic microbeads proposed The Government is proposing to ban personal care products containing plastic microbeads, Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today. "We are proposing a ban on the sale and manufacture of personal care products in New Zealand containing microbeads because of […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Missing 15-year-old Taranaki (+PHOTO) Monday, 16 January 2017 – 5:43pm Hawera Police are looking to locate Williams Sayles who has been missing since January 6th 2017. Police have concerns for the safety and well-being of the 15-year-old and would like to speak to him, […]
MIL OSI – Source: Companies Office – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Companies Office has no connection with the Corporate Portal Some New Zealand companies and incorporated societies have received correspondence from a company in Hamburg, Germany regarding updating information in the 'Corporate Portal New Zealand'. There has been some confusion as to whether the correspondence is […]
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Technical Support Specialist – Wellington January 15, 2017 by admin in: Careers Technical Support Specialist – Broadband ISP We are looking for a dedicated and motivated helpdesk professional to join our customer service team in Wellington providing 2nd level technical support to our customers and […]
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Customer Service Representative – Wellington January 15, 2017 by admin in: Careers Customer Service Representative – Broadband ISP We are looking for a motivated self-starter eager to put their standout communication skills to work supporting our broadband Internet customers with customer service and technical support. […]
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Vegetable prices fall for fourth consecutive month Food Price Index: December 2016 – Media Release Vegetable prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in December, led by cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower, Statistics New Zealand said today. "This seasonal movement is expected as we move through […]
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Marketing & Direct Sales Manager Job Scope Marketing – Develop and execute the Strategic Marketing Plan, building the brand and profile of Voyager in the national market through effective product management, robust 'viral', 'mass' marketing campaigns that utilise social media Direct Sales – Drive direct […]
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Channel Manager Company Objective Voyager has everything you need to build your business from the desk up. We can provide complete voice solutions over our internet infrastructure. From simple phone plans to complex bespoke data solutions – including hosting and domain names – Voyager has […]
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Sales Executive January 15, 2017 by admin in: Careers Job Scope Meet revenue targets by converting leads to new business sales, upselling and resigning existing clients Main point of contact for existing business customers with product or sales related queries Work closely with the Marketing […]
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Tainted kava threatens Vanuatu's kava export industry. Pictured is ground Vanuatu kava sold by a US retailer. Image: Vanuatu Daily Digest By Len Garae in Port Vila The writing is on the wall for the fate of Peter Colmar's kava exporting company, Sarami Plantation, now that the Minister […]
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Ban on plastic microbeads proposed The Government is proposing to ban personal care products containing plastic microbeads, Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today. "We are proposing a ban on the sale and manufacture of personal care products in New Zealand containing microbeads because of […]
MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for the Environment – Release/Statement Headline: Microbead ban, have your say Minister Smith has opened public consultation on a proposed ban of the manufacture and sale of personal care products containing microbeads in NZ under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008. The issue of plastic microbeads has gained global attention as […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 14 December 2016 A new draft Conservation Management Strategy (CMS) for the Wellington, Kāpiti, Manawatū-Rangitīkei and Wairarapa regions will be launched today, and the Department of Conservation is inviting people to have their say on its contents. The draft strategy is open for […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: DOC encourages use of transport operators for Tongariro Alpine Crossing Date: 14 December 2016 Tongariro Alpine Crossing on your bucket list this summer? Enjoy your trip – book ahead and use a licensed transport operator from Whakapapa, National Park Village, Turangi, Taupo and Ohakune. This […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 15 December 2016 Date: 15 December 2016 The Supreme Court has granted the Minister of Conservation leave to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision relating to the land at the centre of the Ruataniwha water storage scheme. Last year the Director-General of Conservation […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: DOC Media release 16 December 2016 Date: 16 December 2016 Ten of the new sites are in and around Wellington, and the other sites are located at Aoraki Mt Cook and Port Jackson on the Coromandel Peninsula. In addition to the new locations, two new […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 19 December 2016 Date: 19 December 2016 Picnic by a lake, take a forest walk, marvel at a waterfall or pitch a tent for the night in a DOC campground. These are some of the options for taking a break in the conservation […]
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 20 December 2016 Date: 20 December 2016 Department of Conservation's Kāpiti Wellington District Operations Manager Jack Mace says. "It's the first time in more than 12 years there has been a cruise ship so near to Kāpiti Island, so although this will be […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Organised crime getting easy ride under National Under-resourcing from the National-led Government is seriously undermining the Police's ability to combat organised crime, says Labour's Police spokesperson Stuart Nash. "In answers to my questions, the Minister of Police has confirmed that the numbers of Police officers […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Wages and housing keys to fixing inequality Better wages and restoring the Kiwi dream of homeownership are fundamental to reducing inequality, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little. New research by Oxfam shows 90% of New Zealanders own less than half of the country's wealth. […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Motorcyclists deserve safety they've paid for Motorcyclists deserve an explanation from the Government about why just one fifth of the money they have been charged has been spent on safety while the carnage continues on the roads, says Labour's ACC and Transport Spokesperson Sue Moroney. […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Cross-party approach needed as homeownership hits new low New data showing homeownership has hit a record low shows the need for political parties to come together to enact Labour's KiwiBuild and Healthy Home Bills, which are currently before Parliament, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Government's EV charge runs flat New figures obtained by Labour show that the National Government has left the handbrake on over its purchasing of electric vehicles, with less than 0.4 per cent of its All-Of-Government Panel purchases being EVs since Minister Simon Bridges announced that […]
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Keep road police numbers up, says Labour After an increase in this year's Christmas holiday road toll by nearly 40 per cent, now is not the time to cut road policing numbers says Labour's Police spokesperson Stuart Nash. "Former Police Minister Judith Collins announced last […]
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: David Clendon reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP David Clendon shares his year. My highlight […]
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: Mojo Mathers reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP Mojo Mathers shares her year. My highlights […]
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom […]
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We […]
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I’m writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION December 5, 2016 Leave a comment 100 years ago people were imprisoned for opposing conscription and war. 15 December 2016 marks 100 years since the first “sedition” conviction after opposing military conscription during World War I […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel’s life this Saturday Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel’s life this Saturday November 30, 2016 Leave a comment image002 image004 Celebrate a Revolutionary Life Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution 7pm Saturday […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Come To Waihopai Spy Base Protest, January 27-29 Come To Waihopai Spy Base Protest, January 27-29 November 29, 2016 Leave a comment FEATURING A DAY OF WORKSHOPS & “THE 5th EYE” IN BLENHEIM SATURDAY JANUARY 28th Nativity Centre, 76 Alfred Street, central Blenheim UPDATED […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure – Whether she’s trail running, shooting hoops or hitting the halfpipe, the StellaSport action girl makes the world her playground – – She creates her own style rules in […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Blondini Gang Hit the Road The Blondini Gang Hit the Road As They “Take Their Bloody Cars to Invercargill” A road trip of epic proportions will take place this summer as the cast of Pork Pie hit the road in their Blondini Mini, leading a […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy From the Russian Revolution, suffrage protest in America and the horrendous death toll on the Western Front at Passchendaele, to the fate of Palestine and the birth of modern Iraq, 1917 […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Nothing beats film for a way to escape the real world, and what better way to dodge the family Christmas dramas than the world of fantasy (with a dash of sci/fi)? […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: Carmen Jordá Unveiled as latest Face of adidas by Stella McCartney – The racing car driver joins likes of Karlie Kloss and Caroline Wozniacki as part of adidas by Stella McCartney team – – Spanish star is seen as perfect representation of modern, active lifestyle for young […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Appointments to New Zealand Film Commission Board Two new members have been appointed to the New Zealand Film Commission Board, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced. Pania Tyson-Nathan and Tom Greally will replace outgoing Board members Cameron Harland and Charles […]Read More →
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Landmarks Whenua Tohunga reveals Northland’s precious culture and heritage Some of Northland’s most precious culture and heritage sites are brought together under the Landmarks Whenua Tohunga banner giving people the opportunity to learn more about our nation’s stories, Paul James CE […]Read More →