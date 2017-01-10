MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
Police presence in Te Atatu
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Police presence in Te Atatu Tuesday, 10 January 2017 – 7:56am Police have cordoned off a section of Te Atatu Road, near Royal View Road, in West Auckland this morning. Police were notified at 6.25am that a man's body has been found on the […]
Labour Candidate Finds Southern Response Wrongly Withheld Council Refunds – NZ Labour Party
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Labour Candidate Finds Southern Response Wrongly Withheld Council Refunds – NZ Labour Party The Labour Candidate for Christchurch Central, Dr Duncan Webb has discovered that Southern Response owes homeowners thousands in wrongly withheld refunds. Southern Response has been keeping refunds paid by […]
Politicians, Students And Top Kiwi Experts to Lift the Lid on Youth Homelessness – Voice4HomelessYouth
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Politicians, Students And Top Kiwi Experts to Lift the Lid on Youth Homelessness – Voice4HomelessYouth Featuring Labour MP Jacinda Ardern and Green MP Marama Davidson, a group of Auckland University of Technology students have created a documentary which details the shocking extent […]
10,000 Too Many: Our Punitive-Colonial State – Racial Equality Aotearoa
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: 10,000 Too Many: Our Punitive-Colonial State – Racial Equality Aotearoa Prisons work if the goal is to create precarious social environments or if the aim is to keep communities colonised, dehumanised and marginalised. There is no mana in the Prison System, and […]
La Utopía de la Consulta Previa, Libre e Informada en Proyectos Mineros
MIL OSI – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: La Utopía de la Consulta Previa, Libre e Informada en Proyectos Mineros "Los pueblos indígenas y los gobiernos de América Latina están enfrentados por la minería." ReVista – Harvard Review of Latin America By Erika Quinteros, Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs To […]
Two men injured in Napier incident
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Two men injured in Napier incident Tuesday, 10 January 2017 – 7:01am Two Hawke's Bay men are nursing wounds following an incident at a fast food outlet in Napier last night. Constable Vicky Holden said that Police were called to McDonald's Restaurant in Thackeray Street […]
Making New Year’s resolutions stick
MIL OSI – Christchurch – New Zealand's leading exercise industry group ExerciseNZ has today appealed to Kiwis to make increased physical activity their resolution for 2017 but it also warned that keeping resolutions isn't easy and is offering tips on how to make them stick. Fifty percent of people who start an exercise regime are likely […]
Vacancies: Health and safety inspector trainees
MIL OSI – Source: WorkSafe New Zealand – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Vacancies: Health and safety inspector trainees We are advertising for 26 people to be trained as health and safety inspectors. This is your opportunity to establish a career in health and safety regulation and help make New Zealand's workplaces safer and healthier. Two start […]
Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it will release quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time. There will […]
App Store Shatters Records on New Year’s Day
MIL OSI – Source: Apple News Headline: App Store Shatters Records on New Year's Day View a mobile-optimized version on Apple Newsroom $240 Million in Customer Purchases Makes Jan. 1, 2017 the App Store's Busiest Day Ever App Developers Earned $20 Billion in 2016 — Up 40% from 2015CUPERTINO, California — January 5, 2017 — Apple® […]
Logitech G Unleashes Advanced Audio Performance With New PC Wireless Gaming Headset
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech G Unleashes Advanced Audio Performance With New PC Wireless Gaming Headset NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) today introduced the Logitech® G533 Wireless Gaming Headset. With professional grade wireless technology, U.S. patent- pending Pro-G™ audio drivers and DTS Headphone:X® 7.1 surround sound, the headset delivers advanced audio […]
Logitech G Unveils New Prodigy Series Gaming Mouse
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech G Unveils New Prodigy Series Gaming Mouse NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 3, 2017 – Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today introduced the Logitech® G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse. It features advanced button tensioning, a new optical gaming sensor and a comfortable design. The new mouse is part of […]
Global Agrochemicals Market: Trends Analysis & Forecasts To 2021
MIL OSI – Source: Emailwire Global Press Release Newswire – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Global Agrochemicals Market: Trends Analysis & Forecasts To 2021 (EMAILWIRE.COM, January 02, 2017 ) The Global Agrochemicals Market report published by Market Data Forecast provides a detailed account of the Market Trends via Customized Research presented as Strategic Analyses, Company Profiles, Competitive […]
Global Crop Protection Pesticides market by Type and Size | Industry Report 2021
MIL OSI – Source: Emailwire Global Press Release Newswire – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Global Crop Protection Pesticides market by Type and Size | Industry Report 2021 (EMAILWIRE.COM, December 29, 2016 ) Global Crop Protection Pesticides Market covers various types of products being used in the farms to safeguard the crops, by controlling the population of […]
Internal Affairs Minister Thanks Fire Service Chief Executive For Service
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Internal Affairs Minister Thanks Fire Service Chief Executive For Service Peter Dunne | Internal Affairs Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today thanked Chief Executive & National Commander of the New Zealand Fire Service (NZFS) Paul Baxter for his 35 years work with New Zealand's fire […]
Nurturing sustainability storytellers
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Nurturing sustainability storytellers For 10 years now The Outlook for Someday film challenge has helped grow a generation of sustainability storytellers. The challenge gives young New Zealanders a voice, and enables them to tell conservation stories in their own words. DOC is a project partner, […]
Proposed Animal Products Notice: Manufacture of Dairy Based Infant Formula and Formulated Supplementary Foods for Young Children
MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for Primary Industries 2 – Release/Statement Headline: Proposed Animal Products Notice: Manufacture of Dairy Based Infant Formula and Formulated Supplementary Foods for Young Children Closing Date: 08 Feb 2017 Contact: Animal products team Email: animal.products@mpi.govt.nz Have your say MPI wants your feedback on a proposed Animal Products Notice: Manufacture of […]
PM to meet iwi leaders at Waitangi, attend Waitangi Day celebrations in Auckland
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: PM to meet iwi leaders at Waitangi, attend Waitangi Day celebrations in Auckland Prime Minister Bill English has accepted the invitation of iwi leaders to lead a delegation of ministers to Waitangi to meet ahead of Waitangi Day celebrations, and announced he will not attend […]
PM to travel to Brussels, London and Berlin
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: PM to travel to Brussels, London and Berlin Prime Minister Bill English will travel to Brussels, London and Berlin next week to meet with leaders to discuss issues including trade and security. "This is an opportunity to exchange views on a range of issues facing […]
Media release 8 November 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 8 November 2016 Date: 08 December 2016 Tony Silbery with the painting he was awarded A Wairarapa based DOC ranger has had his dedication to plant conservation formally recognised at an award ceremony in Wellington. Tony Silbery received the New Zealand Plant Conservation […]
DOC Media release 9 December 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: DOC Media release 9 December 2016 Date: 11 December 2016 Today the gecko was officially welcomed to its new home at Otago Museum by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, Museum staff, the Department of Conservation (DOC), Setpoint Solutions and other parties involved in its repatriation. This […]
Government’s EV charge runs flat
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Government's EV charge runs flat New figures obtained by Labour show that the National Government has left the handbrake on over its purchasing of electric vehicles, with less than 0.4 per cent of its All-Of-Government Panel purchases being EVs since Minister Simon Bridges announced that […]
Keep road police numbers up, says Labour
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Keep road police numbers up, says Labour After an increase in this year's Christmas holiday road toll by nearly 40 per cent, now is not the time to cut road policing numbers says Labour's Police spokesperson Stuart Nash. "Former Police Minister Judith Collins announced last […]
Well, THAT happened: David Clendon reflects on 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: David Clendon reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP David Clendon shares his year. My highlight […]
Well, THAT happened: Mojo Mathers reflects on 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: Mojo Mathers reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP Mojo Mathers shares her year. My highlights […]
Well, THAT happened: Catherine Delahunty reflects on 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: Catherine Delahunty reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty shares her year. My highlights […]
Well, THAT happened: Barry Coates reflects on 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened: Barry Coates reflects on 2016 The end of the year! 2016 has been…a mixed bag – Trump-ism, losing Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen et al, and the creeping malaise of a tired government. Green Party MP Barry Coates shares his year. My highlights […]
Denise Roche: My year – with some numbers
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Denise Roche: My year – with some numbers It feels like 2016 was exceptionally busy – and this was confirmed when I checked my diary. Looking at just my Ethnic Communities portfolio, between February and December this year I visited or attended celebrations with 25 […]
Well, THAT happened – Kennedy Graham reflects on 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Well, THAT happened – Kennedy Graham reflects on 2016 Every year is special, but 2016 has been extraordinary. We are, I think, witness to two global revolutions, occurring simultaneously. One is of a world uniting. The other is of a world fragmenting. This push-and-pull, yin […]
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland […]
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber […]
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I'm writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined […]
COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION December 5, 2016 Leave a comment 100 years ago people were imprisoned for opposing conscription and war. 15 December 2016 marks 100 years since the first "sedition" conviction after opposing military conscription during World War I […]
Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel’s life this Saturday
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel's life this Saturday Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel's life this Saturday November 30, 2016 Leave a comment image002 image004 Celebrate a Revolutionary Life Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution 7pm Saturday […]
Come To Waihopai Spy Base Protest, January 27-29
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Come To Waihopai Spy Base Protest, January 27-29 Come To Waihopai Spy Base Protest, January 27-29 November 29, 2016 Leave a comment FEATURING A DAY OF WORKSHOPS & "THE 5th EYE" IN BLENHEIM SATURDAY JANUARY 28th Nativity Centre, 76 Alfred Street, central Blenheim UPDATED […]
Week-of-Peace has arrived!!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Week-of-Peace has arrived!! November 15, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora
Support Auckland’s Week of Peace, 13-20 November
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Support Auckland’s Week of Peace, 13-20 November Support Auckland’s Week of Peace, 13-20 November November 10, 2016 Leave a comment In response to the Government’s Week of War, peace action groups are coordinating a Week of Peace in Auckland. “Our week of peace is […]Read More →
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →
Blondini Gang Hit the Road
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Blondini Gang Hit the Road The Blondini Gang Hit the Road As They “Take Their Bloody Cars to Invercargill” A road trip of epic proportions will take place this summer as the cast of Pork Pie hit the road in their Blondini Mini, leading a […]Read More →
Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy From the Russian Revolution, suffrage protest in America and the horrendous death toll on the Western Front at Passchendaele, to the fate of Palestine and the birth of modern Iraq, 1917 […]Read More →
Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Nothing beats film for a way to escape the real world, and what better way to dodge the family Christmas dramas than the world of fantasy (with a dash of sci/fi)? […]Read More →
Carmen Jordá Unveiled as latest Face of adidas by Stella McCartney
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: Carmen Jordá Unveiled as latest Face of adidas by Stella McCartney – The racing car driver joins likes of Karlie Kloss and Caroline Wozniacki as part of adidas by Stella McCartney team – – Spanish star is seen as perfect representation of modern, active lifestyle for young […]Read More →
Appointments to New Zealand Film Commission Board
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Appointments to New Zealand Film Commission Board Two new members have been appointed to the New Zealand Film Commission Board, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced. Pania Tyson-Nathan and Tom Greally will replace outgoing Board members Cameron Harland and Charles […]Read More →
Landmarks Whenua Tohunga reveals Northland’s precious culture and heritage
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Landmarks Whenua Tohunga reveals Northland’s precious culture and heritage Some of Northland’s most precious culture and heritage sites are brought together under the Landmarks Whenua Tohunga banner giving people the opportunity to learn more about our nation’s stories, Paul James CE […]Read More →
Oscar Nominated and Emmy Winning Editor to Mentor Peter O’Donaghue
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Oscar Nominated and Emmy Winning Editor to Mentor Peter O’Donaghue The Directors & Editors Guild of NZ (DEGNZ) is thrilled to announce Peter O’Donaghue as the recipient of our 2017 International Editor Mentorship with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning American documentary editor Doug Blush. […]Read More →