MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
24/7 News View All →
Name release – Fatal crash at SH29 near Karapiro
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Name release – Fatal crash at SH29 near Karapiro Saturday, 4 February 2017 – 1:16pm Police can now name the two men who died in a two-car crash at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29, at around 9.50am yesterday (Friday 3 February […]Read More →
Name release – Fatal crash at SH29 near Karapiro – rnzngin Fifth Estate
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement Headline: Name release – Fatal crash at SH29 near Karapiro – rnzngin Fifth Estate Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Name release – Fatal crash at SH29 near Karapiro Saturday, 4 February 2017 – 1:16pm Police can now name the two men who died […]Read More →
Keith Locke: Israel’s anti-nuclear whistleblower more deserving of NZ citizenship
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Mordechai Vanunu holding a copy of the London Sunday Times article that landed him in jail, in Jerusalem after his release in 2004. Image: Haaretz OPINION: By Keith Locke No self-respecting country sells its passports to rich people who don’t even live there, which is why it was […]Read More →
Karaka Bay body confirmed as that of missing 19-year-old swimmer
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Karaka Bay body confirmed as that of missing 19-year-old swimmer Saturday, 4 February 2017 – 10:56am Police can confirm the body found at Karaka Bay in Wellington this morning is that of the 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the Hutt River […]Read More →
Media release 30 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 30 January 2017 For the second year running DOC has set up a web cam beside an albatross nest in the northern royal albatross breeding colony near Dunedin – the only mainland albatross breeding colony in the Southern Hemisphere. DOC ranger Colin Facer […]Read More →
Media release 25 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 25 January 2017 Minister of Conservation Maggie Barry and MP Chris Bishop install the first of 1,200 new stoat traps in the Rimutaka Forest Park Today the Minister of Conservation, Hon. Maggie Barry installed the first of 1,200 new stoat traps in Rimutaka […]Read More →
Media release 24 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 24 January 2017 First albatross chick 2017 with ranger Lyndon PerrimanImage: Chris McCormack This year 29 of the 33 nests dotted around the royal albatross colony at Pukekura are fertile. The other four nests have been provided with dummy egg to give the […]Read More →
Black-billed gulls at Lake Taupo: a conservation conundrum: Media Realease
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Black-billed gulls at Lake Taupo: a conservation conundrum: Media Realease That’s right: endangered gulls. They may walk and squawk like a standard seagull, but the black-billed gull has the unfortunate status of being the most threatened gull species in the world. Black-billed gulls – or […]Read More →
Business View All →
$1m penalty for misleading Nurofen specific pain range claims
MIL OSI – Source: Commerce Commission – Release/Statement Headline: $1m penalty for misleading Nurofen specific pain range claims $1m penalty for misleading Nurofen specific pain range claims 3 February 2017 Reckitt Benckiser (New Zealand) Limited (RBNZ) has been fined $1.08 million today in the Auckland District Court for 10 charges relating to its Nurofen specific […]Read More →
Change of Registrar
MIL OSI – Source: Companies Office – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Change of Registrar On 2 February 2017 Mr Ross van der Schyff becomes the Registrar for registers managed by the Companies Office, including the Register of Companies. Mr van der Schyff is the General Manager of Business Integrity Services, Market Services at the Ministry of […]Read More →
FinTechNZ will totally transform the economy
MIL OSI – Auckland – New Zealand’s biggest and smartest financial businesses are coming together for the launch of FinTechNZ, to take place in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland next week. With the support of NZTech, FinTechNZ will bring together innovative companies across the diverse financial services industry, to become key contributors in shaping and driving the […]Read More →
Telecom Vanuatu sold to company with 35% Fiji government ownership
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz An example of a recent TVL promotion. Image: TVL By Bob Makin in Port Vila Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited of Fiji has announced its purchase of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd. The deal still needs the approval of the Vanuatu authorities, including the Telecommunication Regulator. The agreement for the sale […]Read More →
Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention of presentation control with the Logitech® Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help […]Read More →
Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments
MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments (PR.co.nz) Daiwa Living Management Co. Ltd (DLM), one of the largest Rental Hosing management companies together with Cosmos Initia Co, Ltd (CI), a Residential Developer in Japan, have jointly purchased 75% of Waldorf Australia and […]Read More →
Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows Labour Market Statistics: December 2016 quarter – Media Release The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in the December 2016 quarter (up from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter) while employment and the labour force continued […]Read More →
Reasons people who are not employed left their last job
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Reasons people who are not employed left their last job Introduction This paper focuses on the 482,000 people who left their last job in the last five years and who are currently either unemployed or not in the labour force. We look at the main […]Read More →
New Zealand Government View All →
Media release 30 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 30 January 2017 For the second year running DOC has set up a web cam beside an albatross nest in the northern royal albatross breeding colony near Dunedin – the only mainland albatross breeding colony in the Southern Hemisphere. DOC ranger Colin Facer […]Read More →
Media release 25 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 25 January 2017 Minister of Conservation Maggie Barry and MP Chris Bishop install the first of 1,200 new stoat traps in the Rimutaka Forest Park Today the Minister of Conservation, Hon. Maggie Barry installed the first of 1,200 new stoat traps in Rimutaka […]Read More →
Media release 24 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 24 January 2017 First albatross chick 2017 with ranger Lyndon PerrimanImage: Chris McCormack This year 29 of the 33 nests dotted around the royal albatross colony at Pukekura are fertile. The other four nests have been provided with dummy egg to give the […]Read More →
Black-billed gulls at Lake Taupo: a conservation conundrum: Media Realease
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Black-billed gulls at Lake Taupo: a conservation conundrum: Media Realease That’s right: endangered gulls. They may walk and squawk like a standard seagull, but the black-billed gull has the unfortunate status of being the most threatened gull species in the world. Black-billed gulls – or […]Read More →
Norovirus cleared from Travers-Sabine Circuit
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Norovirus cleared from Travers-Sabine Circuit The Department of Conservation and Nelson Marlborough Health have confirmed that the norovirus outbreak on the Travers-Sabine Circuit in Nelson Lakes National Park appears to be over and people can now use the track again. Nelson Lakes Operations Manager John […]Read More →
Honduras
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade – Safe Travel – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Honduras Reviewed: 3 February 2017, 17:11 NZDT Still current at: 3 February 2017 Related news features There is some risk to your security in Honduras due to violent crime and the potential for civil unrest we […]Read More →
Marking World Cancer Day
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Marking World Cancer Day Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says World Cancer Day is an opportunity to focus on what more can be done to further improve cancer services. “Tomorrow is World Cancer Day and it’s timely to think about family and friends who have been […]Read More →
Bridges to attend opening of Alibaba Group headquarters
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Bridges to attend opening of Alibaba Group headquarters Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges will attend the opening of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s Australia and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne tomorrow. “Alibaba Group is the world’s largest online and mobile marketplace and presents an enormous […]Read More →
Opposition News View All →
Compassion needed for Indian students
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Compassion needed for Indian students The ejection of 41 international students, who now have deportation orders against them after the Minister has coldly rejected their appeals, is further evidence of a Government that is heartless and out of touch, says Labour’s Immigration Spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway. […]Read More →
Waitangi Day – A Fresh Look
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Waitangi Day – A Fresh Look The annual Waitangi Day commemoration is now just a day away, it’s a chance to check how much we know about our country’s founding agreement. The Government certainly needs to check their assumptions about Te Tiriti o Waitangi since […]Read More →
My thoughts on Bill English's State of the Nation speech
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: My thoughts on Bill English's State of the Nation speech This afternoon, Bill English delivered what was supposed to be his first major speech as Prime Minister. But instead we got a skinny version of a Labour policy, and no new ideas for the biggest […]Read More →
Nearly sixty thousand Kiwis declined treatment and that’s official
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Nearly sixty thousand Kiwis declined treatment and that’s official Nearly 60,000 Kiwis were declined a first specialist assessment referral in 2015 – 2016 according to the Government’s own figures says Labour’s Health spokesperson Annette King. “This is a depressing failure which is worse than Labour’s […]Read More →
Bill English fails to show real leadership
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Bill English fails to show real leadership Bill English is following rather than leading on the issue of safe communities with his promise of more Police, says Labour Leader Andrew Little. “National is playing desperate catch-up after we backed him into a corner. “We recognised […]Read More →
Nothing neat about National’s record on NEETs
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Nothing neat about National’s record on NEETs The importance of Labour’s youth employment policies to New Zealand’s future has been highlighted by new figures showing over 90,000 young Kiwis are not in employment, education or training, says Labour’s skills and training spokesperson Jenny Salesa. “According […]Read More →
National’s risky housing market
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: National’s risky housing market Once upon a time, most people thought housing markets were indestructible. Then along came the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, and people got hurt. Since then, we’ve watched housing markets much more carefully for signs of a problem. Lending is falling […]Read More →
Questions remain about Thiel citizenship
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Questions remain about Thiel citizenship The Government’s cynical dumping of material relating to billionaire Peter Thiel will not ease disquiet over why he was granted citizenship, says Labour Immigration Spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway. “The Government chose the day it announced the General Election date to finally […]Read More →
Activist Groups View All →
Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017)
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) January 26, 2017 Leave a comment May Day in Havana […]Read More →
Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th January 23, 2017 Leave a comment WAIHOPAI & THE GCSB SPY ON KIWIS & FOREIGNERS NSA SPIES ON EVERYONE People from all around New Zealand (and Australia) will be converging […]Read More →
10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! January 20, 2017 Leave a comment Kia ora, We are currently organizing a march against mass incarceration and we would love for you to […]Read More →
March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom […]Read More →
Peace Events this week & next
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We […]Read More →
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland […]Read More →
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber […]Read More →
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I’m writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined […]Read More →
Arts & Sports View All →
Submissions for 2017 now open | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Submissions for 2017 now open | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Submissions are now open for the 12th edition of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading international short film festival. Show Me Shorts 2017 will take place this Spring in more than 20 cinemas nationwide […]Read More →
New Zealand’s history awards reveal our past
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: New Zealand’s history awards reveal our past This year’s New Zealand History Research Trust Fund awards will see eleven New Zealand researchers bring the country’s past to life in projects ranging from a biography of portrait artist Isaac Coates to the […]Read More →
Daily Digest: Tanna filmmakers respond to exploitation claims
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Comment from Vanuatu Daily Digest Knee-jerk resentment of someone else’s success, as elsewhere, is sadly a feature of Vanuatu life, so the kind of comment seen below, prompted by the feature film Tanna‘s global success — and now Oscar nomination, is not unexpected: Thanks and good tumas blo save’ but my […]Read More →
Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival Three New Zealand films will premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale). Tusi Tamasese’s One Thousand Ropes and Jackie van Beek’s The Inland Road will have world premieres at the festival, and Tearepa […]Read More →
Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific Audiences will get their first look at the hilarious new comedy from thedownlowconcept (7 Days, Hounds) today with the release of the trailer for their debut feature film Gary of the Pacific. […]Read More →
adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection adidas by Stella McCartney presents Spring/Summer 2017: celebrating the adaptability and drive of the modern female athlete – Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus come together to inspire likeminded athletes to create their own rules – – […]Read More →
adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure – Whether she’s trail running, shooting hoops or hitting the halfpipe, the StellaSport action girl makes the world her playground – – She creates her own style rules in […]Read More →
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →