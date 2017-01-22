MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
Record number of organ donations encouraging
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Record number of organ donations encouraging Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says efforts to increase our deceased organ donations and transplant rates have resulted in a record number being carried out in 2016. Organ Donation New Zealand figures show there were a total of 61 deceased
State Highway 5, Te Pohue
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: State Highway 5, Te Pohue Sunday, 22 January 2017 – 11:49am One lane on State Highway 5, Te Pohue, near Hawkesbay Hill, is blocked following a crash. A truck has rolled just before 11:30 this morning. There were no injuries, however delays are expected
Takahē sets out for home
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Takahē sets out for home The year-old female bird, named 'Mahia' by iwi, was hatched on predator-free Kapiti Island, where her parents Bargie and Ihi are part of a national breeding programme. She will be joining the last of her kind at the remaining
Media release 25 November 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Media release 25 November 2016 The year-old female bird, named 'Mahia' by iwi, was hatched on predator-free Kapiti Island, where her parents Bargie and Ihi are part of a national breeding programme. She will be joining the last of her kind at the remaining wild
Search for Mrs Pat Wearn continues
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Search for Mrs Pat Wearn continues Sunday, 22 January 2017 – 10:47am To be attributed to Inspector Sunny Patel, North Shore Police The search for missing Torbay woman Mrs Pat Wearn continues this morning. Searchers are conducting further searches of several bush areas in
Obama’s legacy is bittersweet – and its chance of survival hangs in the balance
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz By Professor Thomas Clark The grace. The elegance. The deftness of touch. The quick intelligence. The soaring rhetoric. The unlimited aspirations. The hope of a better life for all. Though Barack Obama's legacy is rather lesser than some might have hoped for when he was inaugurated president of
Sheep number falls to six for each person
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Sheep number falls to six for each person Agricultural Production Statistics: June 2016 (provisional) – Media Release The total number of sheep was down by just over 5 percent between June 2015 and June 2016, Statistics New Zealand said today. Provisional figures show that the number
Baby City sentenced for two non-compliant cots
MIL OSI – Source: Commerce Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Baby City sentenced for two non-compliant cots Baby City sentenced for two non-compliant cots 20 January 2017 Baby City Retail Investments Limited (Baby City) has been fined $39,000 in the Auckland District Court for six charges relating to selling cots which failed to comply with the
Monthly home consents hit 11-year high
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Monthly home consents hit 11-year high Building Consents Issued: November 2016 – Media Release The number of new homes consented reached an 11-year high in the month of November, Statistics New Zealand said today. This was due to increased consents in Auckland and the usual pre-Christmas rush. In
GarageBand and Logic Pro X Music Apps Get Major Updates
MIL OSI – Source: Apple News Headline: GarageBand and Logic Pro X Music Apps Get Major Updates CUPERTINO, California — January 18, 2017 — Apple® today announced major updates to its music creation apps with exciting new features for music makers of all levels on iPhone®, iPad® and Mac®. GarageBand® for iOS 2.2 now features the
HSBC accused of being ‘dirty banker’ financing palm oil forest destruction
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz This undercover footage by Greenpeace shows bulldozers destroying Indonesian rainforest. HSBC, one of the biggest banks in the world, is accused of lending millions to palm oil companies in the Salim group, which is claimed to be behind this destruction. British-based group HSBC, Europe's largest bank, has been
Latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion shows business confidence remains high
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Institute of Economic Research – Release/Statement Headline: Latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion shows business confidence remains high 17 January 2017 The latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion shows business confidence remained high at the end of 2016, with a net 26 percent of businesses expecting an
adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection adidas by Stella McCartney presents Spring/Summer 2017: celebrating the adaptability and drive of the modern female athlete – Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus come together to inspire likeminded athletes to create their own rules –
Companies Office has no connection with the Corporate Portal
MIL OSI – Source: Companies Office – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Companies Office has no connection with the Corporate Portal Some New Zealand companies and incorporated societies have received correspondence from a company in Hamburg, Germany regarding updating information in the 'Corporate Portal New Zealand'. There has been some confusion as to whether the correspondence is
Meet this year’s DOC Blake Ambassadors
MIL OSI – Source: Department of Conservation – Release/Statement Headline: Meet this year's DOC Blake Ambassadors The next generation of Blake Ambassadors are already contributing to DOC's work this summer. This year the Sir Peter Blake Trust, in partnership with Antarctica NZ, the Antarctic Heritage Trust, NIWA, Tara Expeditions and DOC are offering 12 placements,
Housing register underscores importance of reform
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Housing register underscores importance of reform An increase in the housing register underscores the importance of the Government's social housing reform programme and its $344 million commitment to additional emergency housing places, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says. "We have a comprehensive social housing plan
Proposed extension of the shellfish and seaweed emergency fishing closure along the Kaikōura and Cape Campbell coastline
MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for Primary Industries 2 – Release/Statement Headline: Proposed extension of the shellfish and seaweed emergency fishing closure along the Kaikōura and Cape Campbell coastline Closing Date: 31 Jan 2017 Contact: Fisheries management Email: FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz What's proposed Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to section 16(3) of the Fisheries Act 1996,
Future trade progressing with the UK
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Future trade progressing with the UK Trade Minister Todd McClay has said that New Zealand's ongoing and future trade relationship with the United Kingdom is in good shape following agreement on the next steps for the newly established NZ-UK Trade Policy Dialogue. The progress was made
NZ and Sri Lanka discuss trade opportunities
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government Headline: NZ and Sri Lanka discuss trade opportunities Trade Minister Todd McClay has confirmed New Zealand and Sri Lanka will progress discussions on new trade and investment opportunities, which could include a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. The announcement comes after a meeting between Mr McClay
Auckland building consents at 12-year high
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Auckland building consents at 12-year high The number of new homes consented in Auckland for the year to November has topped 10,000 for the first time in 12 years, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says. "The 1156 consents issued in Auckland during November
African Resolve over Gambia – Lessons for the Pacific?
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: African Resolve over Gambia – Lessons for the Pacific? Last month I was in Senegal representing the NZ branch of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA). The conference focused on the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC has had its tribulations since its birth 15 years
Gareth Morgan and TOP’s environmental policy a pick and mix assortment
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Gareth Morgan and TOP's environmental policy a pick and mix assortment When a new political party like Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party (TOP) launches, its promoters obviously see a gap in the political line-up, an area where it can promote policies and actions that other parties aren't.
TOP’s environmental policy no threat to ours
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: TOP's environmental policy no threat to ours When a new political party like Gareth Morgan's Opportunities Party (TOP) launches, its promoters obviously see a gap in the political line-up, an area where it can promote policies and actions that other parties aren't. That's why the environmental policy
Social housing crisis at record levels
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Social housing crisis at record levels National's failure to provide sufficient social housing for vulnerable families has been underscored by latest figures showing a record number of families on the waiting list, says Labour Housing Spokesperson Phil Twyford. "Some 6,110 families were in need of
Wilderlands community in need of our support
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Wilderlands community in need of our support This week, a large fire burnt down six homes near Whitianga and destroyed parts of the organic farm and community Wilderlands, a sustainable food producer since 1964. I first came to the Hauraki/Coromandel in 1972 and by then
National denies kids their free school education
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: National denies kids their free school education The National Government's ongoing underfunding and recent funding freeze is denying Kiwi kids their right to a free schooling, says Labour's Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins. "By law, schooling in New Zealand is supposed to be free, but under
A chance to help sea life in the Hauraki Gulf
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: A chance to help sea life in the Hauraki Gulf The Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari report (Hauraki Gulf Marine Spatial Plan) launched last month makes a strong case for ending bottom trawling, purse seining, and dredging in the Gulf as fishing methods which
Taxpayers deserve better oversight on big money projects
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Taxpayers deserve better oversight on big money projects The latest scorecard on National's management of major infrastructure projects shows that the Government is letting New Zealanders down when it comes to managing significant investments, says Labour's Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson. The Treasury today released the
10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! January 20, 2017 Leave a comment Kia ora, We are currently organizing a march against mass incarceration and we would love for you to
March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom
Peace Events this week & next
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I'm writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined
COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION COMMEMORATION: JAILED FOR SEDITION December 5, 2016 Leave a comment 100 years ago people were imprisoned for opposing conscription and war. 15 December 2016 marks 100 years since the first "sedition" conviction after opposing military conscription during World War I
Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel’s life this Saturday
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel's life this Saturday Join the Cuban ambassador at a celebration of Fidel's life this Saturday November 30, 2016 Leave a comment image002 image004 Celebrate a Revolutionary Life Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution 7pm Saturday
Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific Audiences will get their first look at the hilarious new comedy from thedownlowconcept (7 Days, Hounds) today with the release of the trailer for their debut feature film Gary of the Pacific.
adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →
Blondini Gang Hit the Road
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Blondini Gang Hit the Road The Blondini Gang Hit the Road As They “Take Their Bloody Cars to Invercargill” A road trip of epic proportions will take place this summer as the cast of Pork Pie hit the road in their Blondini Mini, leading a […]Read More →
Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy From the Russian Revolution, suffrage protest in America and the horrendous death toll on the Western Front at Passchendaele, to the fate of Palestine and the birth of modern Iraq, 1917 […]Read More →
Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Fantastic shorts to unwrap this Christmas | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Nothing beats film for a way to escape the real world, and what better way to dodge the family Christmas dramas than the world of fantasy (with a dash of sci/fi)? […]Read More →
Carmen Jordá Unveiled as latest Face of adidas by Stella McCartney
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: Carmen Jordá Unveiled as latest Face of adidas by Stella McCartney – The racing car driver joins likes of Karlie Kloss and Caroline Wozniacki as part of adidas by Stella McCartney team – – Spanish star is seen as perfect representation of modern, active lifestyle for young […]Read More →