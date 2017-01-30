MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Wellington
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand State Services Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Wellington The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is the Government's primary micro-economic and business-facing agency. MBIE's purpose is to Grow New Zealand for all, with a focus on developing a stronger performing
Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Wellington
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand State Services Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Wellington We are now seeking applications from talented leaders who want to work in the public service and make a difference for New Zealanders. The Ministry for Pacific Peoples is the Crown's principal advisor on policies
Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry for Women, Wellington
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand State Services Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Vacancy: Chief Executive, Ministry for Women, Wellington The Ministry for Women is the Crown's principal advisor on policies and interventions that improve outcomes for Women. The Chief Executive of the Ministry for Women leads and manages the provision of advice to Government on
United States of America: Changes to entry requirements
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade – Safe Travel – Press Release/Statement: Headline: United States of America: Changes to entry requirements United States of America: Changes to entry requirements An Executive Order on 27 January 2017 has temporarily suspended entry into the United States of foreign nationals from seven
We have started construction at Jim Cooke Park
MIL OSI – Source: Greater Wellington Regional Council Headline: We have started construction at Jim Cooke Park Posted on 30 January 2017 by Goodmans Ltd, a local Waikanae company, is making good progress on preparing the ground for the new Jim Cooke Park Stopbank next to the Waikanae River. This stopbank improvement will protect a
$435k for more youth mentoring opportunities
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: $435k for more youth mentoring opportunities More than 650 young people throughout the North Island will benefit from collaborative investments in new mentoring opportunities totalling around $435,000, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today. "Three separate initiatives will provide these new mentoring opportunities, delivered by youth
Serious crash South Canterbury, 15-20 km detour in place off SH1 all morning
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement Headline: Serious crash South Canterbury, 15-20 km detour in place off SH1 all morning A serious single truck crash has closed State Highway 1 in South Canterbury thismorning, between the Rangitata and Orari Rivers, north of Timaru, potentially until after lunch today. The crash is
New education resource – learning from the Rena grounding
MIL OSI – Source: Maritime New Zealand – Press Release/Statement: Headline: New education resource – learning from the Rena grounding School students this year can learn from New Zealand's most significant maritime pollution emergency, the grounding of MV Rena. "What now for the Rena?" is an article in "Getting the Message", one of the issues
Meat and dairy exports fall in 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Meat and dairy exports fall in 2016 Overseas Merchandise Trade: December 2016 – Media Release New Zealand's top two export commodities, meat and dairy, both fell by value in 2016, Statistics New Zealand said today. The total value of all export goods was $48.4 billion for
FY 17 First Quarter Results Conference Call
MIL OSI – Source: Apple News Headline: FY 17 First Quarter Results Conference Call Media Alert WHAT: Apple® FY 17 First Quarter Results Conference Call WHERE: Via conference call. The dial-in numbers for press are (877) 406-0010 (toll-free) or (913) 312-0414. Please enter confirmation code 373736. WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. PST/5:00
International visitors drive accommodation rise
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: International visitors drive accommodation rise Accommodation Survey: October 2016 – Media Release International visitors have again pushed up guest-night numbers, particularly for motels and hotels, Statistics NZ said today. National guest nights for October 2016 were 6.0 percent higher than in October 2015. "All of the national rise
Vanuatu government hopes new laws will save it on global finance ‘grey list’
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Will legislation passed last year be sufficient to remove Vanuatu's financial sector from international grey listing? Image: Vanuatu Daily Digest By Bob Makin in Port Vila The Vanuatu government's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Committee is confident that the submission of some 31 Bills to Parliament last year should improve
Weekly Overview 26 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: BNZ Economist Tony Alexander – Analysis: Headline: Weekly Overview 26 January 2017 Thursday January 26th 2017 Welcome to the first Weekly Overview for 2017. Like everyone else is doing currently we take a look at what is happening in the United States and postulate the relevance for ourselves. We also look
CPI inflation rate back over 1 percent
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: CPI inflation rate back over 1 percent Consumers Price Index: December 2016 quarter – Media Release The consumers price index (CPI) inflation rate was 1.3 percent in the year to the December 2016 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said today. "This is the first time in over two years that price increases
Tax Outturn Data November 2016 — The Treasury
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Treasury – Release/Statement Headline: Tax Outturn Data November 2016 — The Treasury Page updated 26 Jan 2017 Total unconsolidated tax revenue for the five months ended November 2016 was $426 million (1.3%) above the 2016 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (2016 HYEFU) forecast and $2.9 billion (9.9%) greater
Weet-Bix Better-Brekkie Survey
MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Weet-Bix Better-Brekkie Survey (PR.co.nz) How good are your children at using their mobile device, accessing an online movie clip or posting cute selfies on Snapchat? What about making their own beds, or creating a wholesome breakfast for a great start to the day, or
Rolleston College officially open
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Rolleston College officially open Education Minister Hekia Parata has today officially opened the new Rolleston College in Christchurch. Ms Parata says she was delighted to celebrate the milestone with the Rolleston community. "Today is a celebration of everyone's hard work and commitment to Rolleston College,
New campaign to get more Aussies to Northland
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government Headline: New campaign to get more Aussies to Northland A new marketing campaign starting this week to attract Australians to Northland is an excellent approach to encouraging tourists to visit the region, says Tourism Minister Paula Bennett. The campaign – 'Every day a different journey in Northland' –
B4 School Checks are giving more new entrants the best start
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: B4 School Checks are giving more new entrants the best start Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says more parents are sending their children to school for the first time this week knowing their B4 School Check has picked up any potential health or development needs at
Where is Bill English on Trump Muslim ban?
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Where is Bill English on Trump Muslim ban? Once again Bill English is missing in action when he should be showing leadership and condemning President Trump's 'Muslim ban', says Labour Leader Andrew Little. "We really shouldn't be surprised. The Prime Minister is already running scared
Immigration Report Glosses Over Big Issues
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Immigration Report Glosses Over Big Issues The New Zealand Initiative's immigration report The New New Zealanders glosses over some of the key immigration challenges that our nation is facing says Labour's Immigration spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway "While I welcome the report and congratulate the New Zealand
Metiria Turei’s State of the Nation Speech 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Metiria Turei's State of the Nation Speech 2017 Me aro koe ki te ha o Hineahuone.Mai te timatanga, ko Papatuanuku te whaea whenua, ko Hineahuone te ira tangata tuatahi, he wahine. Tihei Mauriora! Welcome, everyone, to our first ever joint State of the Nation speech!
Andrew Little's Speech at State of the Nation 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Andrew Little's Speech at State of the Nation 2017 Welcome to this historic day – the day when we start this important year, united in our resolve to change the government. We are driven by one simple premise: That we can make this great country
Education chickens come home to roost
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Education chickens come home to roost Rather than address critical teacher shortages the National Government have made them worse by cutting one of the few programmes that aims to recruit people to the profession, Labour's Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins says. "Since they took office, National
Salas mourned
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Salas mourned Labour mourns the passing of Dame Laurie Salas, a tireless advocate for peace issues, for social justice and human rights for all, says Ruth Dyson. "No one involved in any of these issues over the last 60 years will not be familiar with
UFB2 looks good – but does it all add up?
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: UFB2 looks good – but does it all add up? Taxpayers should be asking where's the money coming from for the second phase of the Government's ultrafast broadband scheme announced today, says Labour's ICT spokesperson Clare Curran. "In 2014 the Government promised $210 million for
Inflation data highlights the problems facing everyday New Zealanders
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Inflation data highlights the problems facing everyday New Zealanders Data released today by Statistics New Zealand shines a light on the challenges facing both the Reserve Bank and New Zealanders, says Labour's Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson. "Headline CPI rose to 1.3 per cent for 2016
Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017)
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) January 26, 2017 Leave a comment May Day in Havana
Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th January 23, 2017 Leave a comment WAIHOPAI & THE GCSB SPY ON KIWIS & FOREIGNERS NSA SPIES ON EVERYONE People from all around New Zealand (and Australia) will be converging
10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! January 20, 2017 Leave a comment Kia ora, We are currently organizing a march against mass incarceration and we would love for you to
March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom
Peace Events this week & next
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I'm writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined
Daily Digest: Tanna filmmakers respond to exploitation claims
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Comment from Vanuatu Daily Digest Knee-jerk resentment of someone else's success, as elsewhere, is sadly a feature of Vanuatu life, so the kind of comment seen below, prompted by the feature film Tanna's global success — and now Oscar nomination, is not unexpected: Thanks and good tumas blo save' but my
Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival Three New Zealand films will premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale). Tusi Tamasese's One Thousand Ropes and Jackie van Beek's The Inland Road will have world premieres at the festival, and Tearepa
Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific Audiences will get their first
adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection adidas by Stella McCartney presents Spring/Summer 2017: celebrating the adaptability and drive of the modern female athlete – Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus come together to inspire likeminded athletes to create their own rules – – […]Read More →
adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure – Whether she’s trail running, shooting hoops or hitting the halfpipe, the StellaSport action girl makes the world her playground – – She creates her own style rules in […]Read More →
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →
Blondini Gang Hit the Road
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Blondini Gang Hit the Road The Blondini Gang Hit the Road As They “Take Their Bloody Cars to Invercargill” A road trip of epic proportions will take place this summer as the cast of Pork Pie hit the road in their Blondini Mini, leading a […]Read More →
Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: Wellington symposium delves into First World War and its legacy From the Russian Revolution, suffrage protest in America and the horrendous death toll on the Western Front at Passchendaele, to the fate of Palestine and the birth of modern Iraq, 1917 […]Read More →