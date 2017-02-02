MIL World Watch: Top Bulletins From Evening Report's Web-Stream Channels
FinTechNZ will totally transform the economy
MIL OSI – Auckland – New Zealand's biggest and smartest financial businesses are coming together for the launch of FinTechNZ, to take place in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland next week. With the support of NZTech, FinTechNZ will bring together innovative companies across the diverse financial services industry, to become key contributors in shaping and driving the
COHA Statement on Dr. Hector Perla
MIL OSI – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: COHA Statement on Dr. Hector Perla On the morning of February 1, 2017, it was brought to the attention of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) that a former extra-mural and Senior Research Fellow, Dr. Hector Perla, Jr., had been a party to a
Nutrition labels improve understanding
MIL OSI – Source: University Of Auckland – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Nutrition labels improve understanding Nutrition labels have a minor impact on New Zealand consumer healthy food choices, according to the latest study from the University of Auckland. The study involved 1357 New Zealander shoppers split into three groups of about 400 each and randomly
State Highway 73 Update, Lower Otira Gorge slip, highway open overnight
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement: Headline: State Highway 73 Update, Lower Otira Gorge slip, highway open overnight NZ Transport Agency crews cleaned up highways on the West Coast today after last night and this morning's heavy rain – 240 mm over 24 hours in South Westland. Further work restoring
New Zealand Statement: UNDP/UNFPA Executive Board, First Regular Session, New York – UNFPA Segment
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement Headline: New Zealand Statement: UNDP/UNFPA Executive Board, First Regular Session, New York – UNFPA Segment As delivered by Carolyn Schwalger, Deputy Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations, 1 February 2017. Mr President New Zealand joins others in congratulating UNFPA Executive
New Zealand Statement: UNDP/UNFPA Executive Board, First Regular Session – UNDP Segment (Item 2)
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement Headline: New Zealand Statement: UNDP/UNFPA Executive Board, First Regular Session – UNDP Segment (Item 2) As delivered by Carolyn Schwalger, Deputy Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations, 30 January 2017. Mr President New Zealand joins others in congratulating the UNDP
COHA FORMS NEW BRAZIL RESEARCH UNIT
MIL OSI – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: COHA FORMS NEW BRAZIL RESEARCH UNIT The newly constituted and expanded research unit welcomes talented staff to form part of the Council of Hemispheric Affairs organization and become an extramural research associate. As part of the Brazil Research Unit you will be able to
Fiji authorities unaware as Iranian refugee slips into Nadi
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz This photo of Sawari was taken outside the Jacks of Fiji store in Nadi. Image: Behrouz Boochani/Fiji Newswire An Iranian national slipped into Fiji using false documents last week and is seeking asylum after being a refugee on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea for more than three
Telecom Vanuatu sold to company with 35% Fiji government ownership
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz An example of a recent TVL promotion. Image: TVL By Bob Makin in Port Vila Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited of Fiji has announced its purchase of Telecom Vanuatu Ltd. The deal still needs the approval of the Vanuatu authorities, including the Telecommunication Regulator. The agreement for the sale
Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More
MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement Headline: Logitech Transforms Presentations With Spotlight: Highlight, Magnify and More LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention of presentation control with the Logitech® Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help
Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments
MIL OSI – Source: Press Release Service – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Japanese Rental Housing Management Company Buys Waldorf Serviced Apartments (PR.co.nz) Daiwa Living Management Co. Ltd (DLM), one of the largest Rental Hosing management companies together with Cosmos Initia Co, Ltd (CI), a Residential Developer in Japan, have jointly purchased 75% of Waldorf Australia and
Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Unemployment rate rises to 5.2 percent as labour force grows Labour Market Statistics: December 2016 quarter – Media Release The unemployment rate rose to 5.2 percent in the December 2016 quarter (up from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter) while employment and the labour force continued
Reasons people who are not employed left their last job
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Reasons people who are not employed left their last job Introduction This paper focuses on the 482,000 people who left their last job in the last five years and who are currently either unemployed or not in the labour force. We look at the main
Help using the Household expenditure statistics visualisation
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Help using the Household expenditure statistics visualisation How to interact with the Household expenditure statistics visualisation Explore the graphs in the Household expenditure statistics visualisation to see the changes in goods and services expenditure and contribution to total gross expenditure. You can also explore the graphs in
3.5 million visitor arrivals to New Zealand in 2016
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: 3.5 million visitor arrivals to New Zealand in 2016 International Travel and Migration: December 2016 – Media Release Annual visitor arrivals for 2016 numbered almost 3.5 million, setting a new record, Statistics New Zealand said today. This was a 12 percent increase from 2015. "People coming over
Temporary Chairs appointed to Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Temporary Chairs appointed to Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today appointed temporary Chairs to the boards of Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB. The temporary appointments come after the Chair of both boards, Murray Cleverley, stood down while the State Services
Call for detailed proposals for $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Call for detailed proposals for $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund High-growth councils have until 31 March to submit final proposals for a share of the $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund, Infrastructure Minister Steven Joyce and Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith say. "Council constraints
PM announces parties National can work with
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: PM announces parties National can work with Prime Minister Bill English has today outlined the parties National will consider working with following this year's General Election. "Under MMP elections are always close so we will be taking nothing for granted as we campaign for the
Scam alert: Police warning on email infringement notices
MIL OSI – Source: Consumer Affairs – New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Scam alert: Police warning on email infringement notices NZ Police are advising the public to carefully review any infringement notices they receive via email, following a recent scam. In the scam people receive an email claiming to be from the Police advising
Media Statement: OIA statistics released
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand State Services Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Media Statement: OIA statistics released State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published the first set of Official Information Act (OIA) statistics covering 110 different government agencies. "It is essential that New Zealanders have trust and confidence in their government agencies," Mr Hughes
Official Information Act statistics | State Services Commission
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand State Services Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Official Information Act statistics | State Services Commission Government agencies are committed to openness and transparency in the provision of public services to New Zealanders. The Official Information Act (OIA) gives New Zealanders the right to access information and is important for ensuring
General Election to be held on 23 Sept, 2017
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: General Election to be held on 23 Sept, 2017 Prime Minister Bill English has announced this year's General Election will be held on Saturday, 23 September. "As we have done in previous election years I am announcing the election date early as I believe it's
Record number of people in employment
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Record number of people in employment Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has welcomed the record number of New Zealanders now in employment, which has reached 2.5 million for the first time. The latest Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS) shows a 0.8 per
Questions remain about Thiel citizenship
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Questions remain about Thiel citizenship The Government's cynical dumping of material relating to billionaire Peter Thiel will not ease disquiet over why he was granted citizenship, says Labour Immigration Spokesperson Iain Lees-Galloway. "The Government chose the day it announced the General Election date to finally
Nick Smith & Māori Party mislead public – again
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Nick Smith & Māori Party mislead public – again Nick Smith is misleading the public again over GM and RMLA while the Māori Party continue to be shackled to the National Government, says Labour's Local Government spokesperson Meka Whaitiri. "Fact: The RMLA bill does introduce
Stats show Nats not delivering fair share to middle New Zealand
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Stats show Nats not delivering fair share to middle New Zealand Rising unemployment and stagnant wages show that many New Zealanders are missing out on the benefits of economic growth, says Labour's Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson. "Today's unemployment figures show that 15,000 more people are
Dunedin Centre of Digital Excellence Factsheet
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Dunedin Centre of Digital Excellence Factsheet The issue: The economic and employment needs of regional New Zealand have been ignored by National over the past 8 years. While some areas are growing, others are lagging behind. Figures from Statistics New Zealand show that in the
Mortgage debt hits record levels as rates rise
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Mortgage debt hits record levels as rates rise National's housing crisis has saddled families with record mortgage debt as interest rates start to rise. Building affordable homes is more important now than ever, says Labour Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford. New Reserve Bank data shows mortgage
Time for Bennett to stop crime rising
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Time for Bennett to stop crime rising New Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Police Paula Bennett must properly resource Police to tackle rising crime with new figures showing crime rising by four per cent in 2016, says Labour's Police spokesperson Stuart Nash. "The latest
Report pours cold water on govt renewable energy initiative
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Report pours cold water on govt renewable energy initiative The Government's National Policy Statement on Renewable Energy Generation has been slammed as ineffective by an official report. Ten years ago, the previous Government began work on developing a National Policy Statement (NPS) on Renewable Energy
Quarry threatens North Canterbury rural lifestyle
MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement Headline: Quarry threatens North Canterbury rural lifestyle Every New Zealander should have the right to speak out if a major development threatens their home, livelihood, or a place they care about. Yet this right is increasingly at risk, including in places like North Canterbury. Issac Road
Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017)
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Call to the XII International May Day Brigade to Cuba (From April 24 to May 8, 2017) January 26, 2
Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th Waihopai Spy Base Protest: Saturday January 28th January 23, 2017 Leave a comment WAIHOPAI & THE GCSB SPY ON KIWIS & FOREIGNERS NSA SPIES ON EVERYONE People from all around New Zealand (and Australia) will be converging […]Read More →
10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! 10,000 TOO MANY: March against mass incarceration and prison expansion! January 20, 2017 Leave a comment Kia ora, We are currently organizing a march against mass incarceration and we would love for you to […]Read More →
March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance January 16, 2017 Leave a comment March to Occupy & Crafting Resistance View this email in your browser Kia ora Peace Friends, Housing, healthcare, education, and a life with dignity and freedom […]Read More →
Peace Events this week & next
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Peace Events this week & next Peace Events this week & next January 11, 2017 Leave a comment Upcoming peace actions this week View this email in your browser Kia ora friends, We hope you have had a safe and enjoyable holiday season. We […]Read More →
Union Organisers wanted Auckland region
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Union Organisers wanted Auckland region Union Organisers wanted Auckland region December 19, 2016 Leave a comment Unite has vacancies for two Organisers in the Auckland region, – a permanent part-time position and – a permanent full-time position Both positions will be based in Auckland […]Read More →
2016 Roger Award Finalists Named
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named 2016 Roger Award Finalists Named December 12, 2016 Leave a comment – Murray Horton The six finalists for the 2016 Roger Award for the Worst Transnational Corporation Operating in Aotearoa/New Zealand are: Bathurst Resources Coca Cola IAG/State Insurance Uber […]Read More →
Activists arrested – your help needed please!
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Activists arrested – your help needed please! Activists arrested – your help needed please! December 9, 2016 Leave a comment Kia ora friends of peace, From one anti-war group to another, I’m writing to ask you for your support. In November 2015, I joined […]Read More →
Submissions for 2017 now open | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: Submissions for 2017 now open | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Submissions are now open for the 12th edition of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading international short film festival. Show Me Shorts 2017 will take place this Spring in more than 20 cinemas nationwide […]Read More →
New Zealand’s history awards reveal our past
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry for Culture and Heritage – Release/Statement Headline: New Zealand’s history awards reveal our past This year’s New Zealand History Research Trust Fund awards will see eleven New Zealand researchers bring the country’s past to life in projects ranging from a biography of portrait artist Isaac Coates to the […]Read More →
Daily Digest: Tanna filmmakers respond to exploitation claims
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Comment from Vanuatu Daily Digest Knee-jerk resentment of someone else’s success, as elsewhere, is sadly a feature of Vanuatu life, so the kind of comment seen below, prompted by the feature film Tanna‘s global success — and now Oscar nomination, is not unexpected: Thanks and good tumas blo save’ but my […]Read More →
Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Three New Zealand Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival Three New Zealand films will premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale). Tusi Tamasese’s One Thousand Ropes and Jackie van Beek’s The Inland Road will have world premieres at the festival, and Tearepa […]Read More →
Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Film Commission – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Audiences Get Their First Look at Kiwi Comedy Gary of the Pacific Audiences will get their first look at the hilarious new comedy from thedownlowconcept (7 Days, Hounds) today with the release of the trailer for their debut feature film Gary of the Pacific. […]Read More →
adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas by Stella McCartney debuts its Spring/Summer 2017 collection adidas by Stella McCartney presents Spring/Summer 2017: celebrating the adaptability and drive of the modern female athlete – Karlie Kloss, Octavious Freeman and Chelsey Korus come together to inspire likeminded athletes to create their own rules – – […]Read More →
adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure
MIL OSI – Source: Adidas – Release/Statement Headline: adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure adidas StellaSport unveils Spring/Summer 2017 collection designed for adventure – Whether she’s trail running, shooting hoops or hitting the halfpipe, the StellaSport action girl makes the world her playground – – She creates her own style rules in […]Read More →
People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival
MIL OSI – Source: Show Me Shorts Film Festival – Release/Statement Headline: People’s Choice Award winner announced | Show Me Shorts Film Festival Congratulations to James Cunningham and Oliver Hilbert who have won the 2016 People’s Choice Award for their 9-minute fantasy film Kitten Witch. The film, written and directed by Cunningham, blends live action […]Read More →