Massey graduate named California's top veterinarian
MIL OSI – Source: Massey University – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Massey graduate named California's top veterinarian Dr Andrew Moffatt and his wife Joanna Moffatt. Massey University Bachelor of Veterinary Science graduate Dr Andrew Moffatt has been named California's top veterinarian. Dr Moffatt was been named the 2017 California Veterinary Medical Association Outstanding Vet of the
Eastern Police rescue hiker from Kaweka Forest Park
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Eastern Police rescue hiker from Kaweka Forest Park Monday, 7 August 2017 – 11:24pm Eastern Police have this evening rescued a 25-year-old man from Kaweka Forest Park after he became lost and too cold for the changing conditions. Eastern District Deployment Coordinator Senior Sergeant
'A price they never should have paid': Hiroshima, Nagasaki victims remembered
MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki …. remembered in candlelit vigil 72 years on. Image: Kendall Hutt/PMC. By Kendall Hutt in Auckland The estimated 226,000 people who lost their lives in the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki have been remembered in Auckland. In a commemoration organised by the
What does Parihaka teach us about nationhood?
MIL OSI – Source: Massey University – Press Release/Statement: Headline: What does Parihaka teach us about nationhood? Parihaka settlement by George Clarendon Beale c. 1881 (Puke Ariki) The Crown may have apologised for historic atrocities against Māori at Parihaka in Taranaki, but the process of reconciliation is ongoing. This year's annual
Op Renovation – New search phase begins tomorrow
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Op Renovation – New search phase begins tomorrow Monday, 7 August 2017 – 7:52pm Attribute to Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney: Christchurch Police will tomorrow begin another search phase of Operation Renovation, the investigation into the disappearance of Michael McGrath. This new search phase will
NZDF Officer in South Sudan Confronting Civil War, Famine
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Release/Statement Headline: NZDF Officer in South Sudan Confronting Civil War, Famine Lieutenant Colonel Tony Downey is the New Zealand Defence Force's Senior National Officer in South Sudan. 4 August 2017 A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) officer working as part of the United Nations Mission in
Dream Comes True as Kawerau Woman Starts Career in Royal New Zealand Navy
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Defence Force – Release/Statement Headline: Dream Comes True as Kawerau Woman Starts Career in Royal New Zealand Navy Kawerau woman Miharo Sisley-Tihema has signed on with the Royal New Zealand Navy. 3 August 2017 Kawerau woman Miharo Sisley-Tihema realised her dream of joining the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN)
NZ Post to pilot New Zealand's first multi-brand subscription parcel delivery service
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Post – Release/Statement Headline: NZ Post to pilot New Zealand's first multi-brand subscription parcel delivery service NZ Post is about to launch a trial for a new delivery service for Kiwi online shoppers, called Shipmate. For an up-front payment, shoppers will be entitled to an unlimited number of purchases
Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (20162021) – Market Data Forecast
MIL OSI – Source: Emailwire Global Press Release Newswire – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Phosphatic Fertilizers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (20162021) – Market Data Forecast (EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2017 ) According to the report, North America Phosphatic Fertilizers Market was worth $13.25 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a
Actrix bought by Voyager
MIL OSI – Source: Voyager Internet Services – Release/Statement Headline: Actrix bought by Voyager Voyager Internet (Winner of the 2014 Deloitte Fast 50 as NZ's fastest growing company) has announced that it is purchasing Wellington based Actrix, which was, in 1989, the first company to sell commercial Internet access in New Zealand. The deal, effective
Most Kiwis do not want to follow President Trump's lead
MIL OSI – Source: MakeLemonade.nz Auckland – A total of 92 percent of New Zealanders do not want their nation to follow President Donald Trump's lead and withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement set in 2015. Moreover, six in ten Kiwi's believe we should work harder with other countries to achieve the goals of
Rural health fronting suicide prevention-training all over NZ
MIL OSI – Source: MakeLemonade.nz Waipukurau – A national rural organisation says it is concerned the public may believe nothing is happening in suicide prevention training. Rural Health Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand (RHAANZ) says this is just not the case. RHAANZ chair Dr Martin London says RHAANZ and Pasifika community support Le Va are two
NZ not alone in struggling to attract tech women
MIL OSI – Source: MakeLemonade.nz Auckland – New Zealand is not alone in attracting and retaining women in tech, a leading tech specialist says. Andrea Hancox, NZTech's national director of government relations, says the whole world faces the issue of attracting and retaining women in tech and introducing tech to young women as a choice of
Statement of Preliminary Issues released for Essilor/Luxottica
MIL OSI – Source: Commerce Commission – Release/Statement Headline: Statement of Preliminary Issues released for Essilor/Luxottica Statement of Preliminary Issues released for Essilor/Luxottica 2 August 2017 The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to the proposed global merger of Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) S.A. and Luxottica Group S.p.A. The statement
Unemployment rate down to 4.8 percent
MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement Headline: Unemployment rate down to 4.8 percent Labour Market Statistics: June 2017 quarter – Media Release The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent in the June 2017 quarter (down from 4.9 percent in the March 2017 quarter) Stats NZ said today. This is the lowest unemployment rate since
More new forests funded through grant scheme
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: More new forests funded through grant scheme A total of 5183ha of new forest will be planted by 101 applicants who have received support through the 2017 Afforestation Grant Scheme funding round, Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston says. The Afforestation Grant Scheme (AGS),
NZ welcomes stronger sanctions on North Korea
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: NZ welcomes stronger sanctions on North Korea Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has today welcomed a United Nations Security Council Resolution strengthening sanctions on North Korea. Resolution 2371 was passed unanimously following North Korea's testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles on 4 and 28 July. All North
Grant to strengthen iconic Lambretta's Café
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government Headline: Grant to strengthen iconic Lambretta's Café A $94,700 Government grant from the Earthquake Upgrade Incentive Programme, Heritage EQUIP, will strengthen the historic building which is home to Nelson's iconic Lambretta's Café, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith and Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry announced
Construction growth creating job opportunities
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Construction growth creating job opportunities Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has today released the Future Demand for Construction Workers Report 2017, the updated forecast of New Zealand's need for workers in building and construction through to 2022. "Demand for skills across the
Construction peak to be higher, last for longer
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Construction peak to be higher, last for longer Residential, commercial and infrastructure building activity is forecast to continue to boom for the next three years to a record $42 billion in 2020, according to the independent National Construction Pipeline Report for 2017 released today by
$1.78m for new youth development partnerships
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: $1.78m for new youth development partnerships Youth Minister Nikki Kaye today announced that in 2017/18, the Government will invest a total of $1.78 million into the Partnership Fund that supports youth development opportunities created in collaboration with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners. "In mid
Action plan to fight antimicrobial resistance
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Action plan to fight antimicrobial resistance Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman and Food Safety Minister David Bennett today launched the finalised New Zealand action plan to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). "Scientists, governments and international agencies are united in the approach to
Quakes change the face of Christchurch
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement Headline: Quakes change the face of Christchurch The Christchurch earthquakes have had a significant impact on the make-up and distribution of people in Canterbury, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says. The latest Greater Christchurch Dashboard — Population looks at changes in the resident population,
Coleman Denies Issue With Surgical Mesh
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand First – Release/Statement Headline: Coleman Denies Issue With Surgical Mesh New Zealand First is calling for the Minister of Health's urgent action on the surgical mesh scandal. "Despite 800 accepted injury claims costing at least $12 million, Minister Coleman has repeatedly denied there is an issue with surgical mesh.
National Eyes Dollars Only – Too Bad About 'Mr Big'
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand First – Release/Statement Headline: National Eyes Dollars Only – Too Bad About 'Mr Big' Revelations that an Indian "Mr Big" and "old boys' network" control a big chunk of the corrupt Indian student market is not a surprise, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt
No Common Sense In Auckland Transport Announcements
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand First – Release/Statement Headline: No Common Sense In Auckland Transport Announcements Neither Labour nor National are hitting the mark for common sense and workable solutions to Auckland's transport woes, says New Zealand First. "We have examined Labour's options and they're not practical, and anything Simon Bridges says on transport
Landcorp Challenged To Go Open Book On Jericho Station Purchase
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand First – Release/Statement Headline: Landcorp Challenged To Go Open Book On Jericho Station Purchase Landcorp should stop the flimflam and lay all the facts of the Jericho Station sale before those who own it – taxpayers," says the New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland Rt
Labour's plan the answer to motorway chaos
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party Headline: Labour's plan the answer to motorway chaos Labour's plan to build a light rail network and improve heavy rail and bus services across Auckland is the only answer to the kind of motorway congestion Aucklanders endured this morning, says Labour Transport spokesperson Phil Twyford. "We need to complement
Labour to build rail to Auckland Airport
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party Headline: Labour to build rail to Auckland Airport A world class city needs a rail connection from the CBD to its international airport – that's why Labour will build light rail to Auckland Airport as a priority, says Leader of the Opposition Jacinda Ardern. "Let's get Auckland moving by
network
MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand First – Release/Statement Headline: network One man is suspected of controlling a large part of the Indian student market and taking a cut of commissions paid to many of the agents who recruit students, Immigration New Zealand documents show. The man is believed to be working with two others
Labour's vision for Auckland more than reheated roads
MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party Headline: Labour's vision for Auckland more than reheated roads Labour is more ambitious for Auckland than the reheated set of transport projects proposed by National, says Labour's Auckland Issues spokesperson Phil Twyford. "After nine wasted years, it's time to push ahead with transport investment that will get Auckland moving
Greater Wellington proposes better Metlink
MIL OSI – Source: Greater Wellington Regional Council Headline: Greater Wellington proposes better Metlink Posted on 7 August 2017
New websites to help communities before, during, and after a crisis
MIL OSI – Source: Greater Wellington Regional Council Headline: New websites to help communities before, during, and after a crisis Two new websites, developed by the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO), were launched this week. One helps people find out what’s happening in their communities during and after an emergency. The other helps people […]Read More →
Solar in schools saves $
MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City Headline: Solar in schools saves $ Celebrating the saving, Pukeatua School Principal Mrs Jenni Adam says, “We were somewhat surprised about how much we saved when you consider the poor summer and winter we’ve had. It just goes to show you how vital it is to have solar panels. […]Read More →
Kaitaia dog day a huge success
MIL OSI – Source: Far North District Council – Release/Statement Headline: Kaitaia dog day a huge success Wintry conditions didn’t stop the owners of 252 dogs turning up at the Kaitaia A&P Showgrounds last Friday to get their pooches microchipped and neutered for free at the Far North District Council’s second dog day. In all, […]Read More →
Maintenance for Hokianga vehicle ferry
MIL OSI – Source: Far North District Council – Release/Statement Headline: Maintenance for Hokianga vehicle ferry A passenger-only service will operate on the Hokianga Harbour for about 12 days beginning late August while the council’s vehicle ferry undergoes maintenance. Vehicle ferry services between Rawene and Kohukohu will be suspended beginning 28 August to 8 September […]Read More →
Review of parking in Lower Hutt moves into second gear
MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City Headline: Review of parking in Lower Hutt moves into second gear Parking policies are recognised internationally as doing much more than efficiently and safely managing parking and traffic flow in the mid-term. Council Divisional Manager Strategy and Planning Wendy Moore says: “done well, it can add to the local […]Read More →
Infrastructure manager to leave FNDC
MIL OSI – Source: Far North District Council – Release/Statement Headline: Infrastructure manager to leave FNDC Jacqui Robson, the Far North District Council’s General Manager – Infrastructure & Asset Management, has resigned from her role with council. Chief Executive, Shaun Clarke, confirmed the resignation in an email to staff and elected members this week. Mr […]Read More →
Plan Change 10 a landmark decision for Lake Rotorua
MIL OSI – Source: Bay Of Plenty Regional Council – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Plan Change 10 a landmark decision for Lake Rotorua Wednesday, 2 August 2017 12:00 a.m. In what has been described as a landmark decision for the future of Lake Rotorua, new rural land use rules will be notified on 15 August, 2017 […]Read More →
Equal pay week of action 12 – 20 August
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Equal pay week of action 12 – 20 August Equal pay week of action 12 – 20 August August 7, 2017 Leave a comment We know you support all Kiwis getting a fair go at work which is what our campaign for equal pay […]Read More →
Stop the Weapons Expo! Campaign launch 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Stop the Weapons Expo! Campaign launch 2017 Stop the Weapons Expo! Campaign launch 2017 July 31, 2017 Leave a comment Public meeting – Wednesday, 16 August @ 6:30pmThe Peace Place, 2 Emily Place, Mt Eden, Auckland The weapons expo is a meeting of 500 […]Read More →
Cuban Friendship Society events: August 6th film screening and August 12th Northart art exhibition.
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Cuban Friendship Society events: August 6th film screening and August 12th Northart art exhibition. Cuban Friendship Society events: August 6th film screening and August 12th Northart art exhibition. July 25, 2017 Leave a comment Film Screening and Public Meeting 5.30 pmSaturday, August 12Unite Union6A […]Read More →
Alan Freeman and Radhika Desai to speak Monday 5pm
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Alan Freeman and Radhika Desai to speak Monday 5pm Alan Freeman and Radhika Desai to speak Monday 5pm July 21, 2017 Leave a comment The recent votes in Western countries, such as the election of Trump and Brexit, certainly witnessed a resurgence of hard […]Read More →
SOME THINGS ON OF INTEREST IN AUCKLAND
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: SOME THINGS ON OF INTEREST IN AUCKLAND SOME THINGS ON OF INTEREST IN AUCKLAND July 18, 2017 Leave a comment Monday, July 24, 5pm, Auckland Trades Hall, 147 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland “The Right Side of the Wall: Reflection on democracy in […]Read More →
Reminder: CPAG
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Reminder: CPAG July 17, 2017 Leave a comment Reminder: CPAG AGM & Political forum When Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM NZSTvent Date and Time) Add to Calendar 6.30pm: AGM 7.30pm: Political forum Where St Columba Centre 40 Vermont […]Read More →
Southern Cross Brigade to Cuba
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Southern Cross Brigade to Cuba Southern Cross Brigade to Cuba July 14, 2017 Leave a comment Join the 35th annual Southern Cross Brigade to Cuba from 28 December 2017 to 17 January 2018! This three-week trip gives Australians and New Zealanders the chance to […]Read More →
Auckland film festival – a few of interest
MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement Headline: Auckland film festival – a few of interest Auckland film festival – a few of interest July 6, 2017 Leave a comment An Insignificant Man By Khushboo Ranka & Vinay Shukla https://www.nziff.co.nz/2017/auckland/an-insignificant-man/ An Insignificant man is a political documentary that moves with pace and […]Read More →