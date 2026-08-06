Leopard seal snooze delights Tauranga

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 06 August 2026

Usually living around the Antarctic pack ice, leopard seals are occasional visitors to New Zealand shores during autumn and winter.

After being alerted to the unusual visitor, Department of Conservation rangers cordoned off an area to keep the fascinated public at bay.

DOC Biodiversity Ranger Sarah-Lyn Wilson says people responded well and kept their distances.

“We had lots of interest from passersby, even entire classes of schoolkids were brought to have a look! It was a good opportunity to share some knowledge about seals,” says Sarah-Lyn.

“We do get seals, whether they be fur seals or leopard seals, popping up around the Bay of Plenty, so it’s good for people to be aware they are wild animals and need to be given space – for their safety and ours.”

Leopard seals have long slim bodies and large fore flippers. The recent Tauranga visitor was identified as a juvenile male, measuring only 1.7m where adult males can reach up to 3m in length.

Sarah-Lyn says DOC generally takes a ‘hands-off’ approach to seals, but in this case the leopard seal was napping in a busy area.

“We had a rotating roster of DOC staff and some of our trained volunteers to keep the seal and the public safe,” says Sarah-Lyn. “We’re so grateful to all the volunteers who stepped up to help.”

“If you do come across a seal, it’s ok to look, but stay at least 20m away, and keep dogs and children away,” cautions Sarah-Lyn.

After a few days of uninterrupted rest, the leopard seal returned to the ocean, apparently unfazed by the attention his visit attracted.

If you’re out naturing and see a seal that is severely injured, being harassed, or in danger, please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Background information

Leopard seal: New Zealand marine mammals

Follow these simple guidelines when watching seals for your safety and that of the animals:

stay at least 20 m away

don’t disturb seals by making loud noises or throwing things

keep dogs and children away

don’t feed the seals

never attempt to touch a seal.

It is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 (MMPA) to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal. A dog owner whose dog attacks a seal could face prosecution. Anyone charged under the MMPA with harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a seal faces a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment or a fine to a maximum of $250,000.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/leopard-seal-snooze-delights-tauranga/