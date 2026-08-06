International investment in New Zealand nature

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 06 August 2026

The kākāpō and the Chatham Island tāiko were named in the newly-launched Phoenix Species Project, the single largest philanthropic initiative dedicated to recovering critically endangered species across the world.

DOC Deputy Director General Public Affairs Sia Aston says the recognition of these species is an investment in New Zealand’s nature.

“Support from the Phoenix Species Project will help make tangible gains for not just the kākāpō and tāiko, but the wider ecosystems they inhabit.

“Support for the individual species is an investment in nature; a species like kākāpō can only survive when the land, the forests and the wider ecosystem are thriving. Work to restore kākāpō lifts the health of every native species they live alongside.”

The project is a joint initiative from Re:wild and the Bezos Earth Fund, with support from Leonardo DiCaprio, Age of Union, and the Todd Graves Family Foundation. It’s pledged $200 million towards supporting local organisations, Indigenous Peoples, local communities, scientists, and conservationists around the world do the work to restore threatened species.

Ngāi Tahu Kākāpō Recovery Group representative Tāne Davis welcomes the additional support.

“We know that the kākāpō has endeared itself to many people across the world so it is heartening to have this international initiative contributing to our efforts to restore and preserve the habitat, and strengthen the mauri (lifeforce) of this taonga (treasured) species.”

Sia says DOC is grateful for the longstanding relationship and ongoing support from Re:wild and their partners on several conservation initiatives.

“Working with others to achieve the best outcomes for conservation has been a key focus for DOC. Nature is in trouble. Aotearoa has one of the highest rates of threatened species in the world – 4000 – and once they’re gone they’re gone forever.

“We’re thrilled to build on our existing relationships and grateful for the ongoing support and work to raise the profile of species all around the world.

For more information on the project see Phoenix Species Project

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/international-investment-in-new-zealand-nature/