Employment and Health – NZ’s ‘lowest-paid’ community nurses strike

Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Dozens of NZNO’s Total Care Health North Island members will hold a full withdrawal of labour strike on Friday 7 August from 8.30am to 4.30pm. The pickets take place in Hamilton, Auckland and Havelock North (Hawke’s Bay).

Working under the ACC Nursing Services Contract for Total Care Health by Access, they provide essential care to patients with complex health needs and those requiring wound care under ACC criteria.

NZNO delegate and Total Care nurse, Krystal Lewis, says: “Our nurses are on the road up to seven days a week, travelling far and wide to assess, treat, support, and prevent clients from requiring hospital admission. They deliver highly skilled, compassionate care in people’s homes, often in challenging and isolated environments.

“Despite the vital role we play in keeping people well and reducing pressure on hospitals, our value is not reflected by our employer. We remain the lowest-paid community nursing workforce, despite the complexity, responsibility, and flexibility our roles demand.”

Auckland

When: 10.30am – 11.30pm, Friday 7 August

Where: 24 Manukau Road, Epsom

Hamilton

When: 11.30am – 12 noon, Friday 7 August

Where: 133 Collingwood Street, Hamilton East

Havelock North

When: 11am – 12 noon, Friday 7 August

Where: 3 Martin Place, Havelock North