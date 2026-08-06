EMA welcomes new industry-led school subjects as major step forward for New Zealand’s future workforce

Source: Employers and Manufacturers Association

The EMA (Employers and Manufacturers Association) has welcomed the government’s announcement of nine new industry-led secondary school subjects, saying the move will help better connect classroom learning with the skills, careers and workforce needs of the future.

From 2029, Year 12 and 13 students will be able to study subjects including Next-Gen Manufacturing, Applied Intelligent Systems, Construction and Built Environment, Engineering Technology, Food and Fibre Systems and Tourism, with programmes developed in partnership with industry.

EMA Head of Professional Services Nick Sheppard said the announcement represented a significant shift in how New Zealand prepares young people for employment, training and further study.

“For many years, employers, schools, tertiary providers and communities have been calling for stronger connections between education and the world of work. This announcement is a major step in the right direction.”

“These new learning pathways will help young people better understand the exciting career opportunities available to them while gaining skills that are relevant to employers and the future workforce.”

Sheppard, who serves on the Industry Advisory Group for the Engineering and Manufacturing Industry Skills Board, said the reforms recognise that industry must play a central role in preparing the next generation of workers.

“One of the most encouraging aspects of this initiative is that industry is being invited to help shape what students learn. Businesses understand the skills, technologies and capabilities that will be needed in the years ahead, and their input will help ensure these subjects remain innovative, engaging and future-focused.”

The EMA believes the new subjects will help expose more young people to career pathways they may never previously have considered, while giving employers an opportunity to strengthen connections with local schools and future talent.

“This creates a real opportunity for employers to become involved in developing New Zealand’s future workforce. The door has been opened and now it is important that industry steps through it.”

Sheppard said the EMA would encourage its members to engage with the development of the new subjects and support ongoing collaboration between business, schools, tertiary providers and Industry Skills Boards.

“Success will depend on genuine partnership. Curriculum design is only the beginning. As technologies evolve and industries change, business will need to remain actively involved to help ensure these pathways continue to prepare young people for the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past.”

Sheppard said the reforms had the potential to elevate industry-connected learning to a new level within the secondary school system.

“New Zealand has seen many successful vocational and career-focused initiatives over the years, but these new subjects have the potential to embed industry-connected learning more deeply within mainstream secondary education and give it the same status as traditional academic pathways.”

He added that businesses were seeking a stable, long-term approach to skills development that would give schools, learners and employers the confidence to invest in future workforce capability.

“After a period of significant change across the skills and vocational education system, businesses are looking for consistency and long-term commitment. If we get that, these new subjects can play an important role in building the skilled workforce New Zealand needs to grow and prosper.”