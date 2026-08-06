Education – Strong progress for Māori and Pacific learners reflected in Whitireia and WelTec performance indicators

Source: Whitireia and WelTec



Whitireia and WelTec has recorded strong gains in ākonga success, with its latest Educational Performance Indicator (EPI) results showing improved course and qualification completion rates. Māori and Pacific learners achieved particularly strong progress, reflecting the impact of tailored pastoral, academic and cultural support, and the dedication of kaimahi in helping ākonga succeed.

For ākonga Māori, qualification completion increased from 57.0% in 2024 to 58.5% in 2025, while course completion rose from 77.3% to 79.9%. Ākonga Māori studying at Levels 8-10 achieved an impressive 95.5% course completion rate, up from 91.5% in 2024.

Pacific learner achievement also showed growth. Qualification completion increased from 52.7% to 57.1%, while course completion improved from 79.5% to 82.7%. Pacific learners studying at degree level recorded a substantial increase in qualification completion, rising from 58.5% to 74.7%.

Overall, qualification completion across Whitireia and WelTec increased from 63.7% in 2024 to 65.1% in 2025, while course completion rose from 84.3% to 86.9%. Improvements were also seen across Level 1-3 programmes, where qualification completion increased from 64.5% to 68.8% and course completion improved from 73.2% to 79.2%.

Operations Lead Dr Leanne Ivil said the results reflect Whitireia and WelTec’s ongoing commitment to learner success. “Supporting meaningful outcomes for all ākonga is at the heart of what we do, and we’re especially encouraged by the continued improvement in outcomes for Māori and Pacific learners.”

While EPIs are an important measure of achievement, they tell only part of the story.”These results show the value of culturally responsive teaching, pastoral care, learner and disability services, and academic support in creating a strong sense of belonging and success for ākonga”, said Dr Ivil. “Behind every result is an ākonga building confidence, developing skills, and creating opportunities for their future. That’s what matters most.”