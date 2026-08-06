Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Deirdre Lack

Bay of Plenty Police have impounded another dirt bike as part of an ongoing enforcement operation to target illegal and dangerous dirt bike behaviour.

At approximately 1230 yesterday Police seized and impounded an illegal dirt bike in Papamoa.

A 21-year-old man was spoke to and infringement notices issued. His bike was impounded as he had previously been forbidden to drive.

Police would like to thank the members of the public that call this behaviour in and encourage the public to continue to do this as police do not tolerate this behaviour.

Police would like to encourage residents to report this type of activity as soon as possible.

Our dedicated crime prevention team are committed to addressing unlawful and dangerous driving behaviour that threatens public safety and community wellbeing.

If you know the addresses where offending dirt bikes are stored, please contact Police.

If you see dangerous driving happening now, please call 111. For non-emergencies or to provide information on the dirt bikes, use the 105 service either over the phone or online. On the website, click ‘Make a report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/bop-police-put-the-brakes-on-dirt-bike/