Technology + Scenario + Supply Chain = A New Benchmark for Regional Zero-Carbon Smart Transportation

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – The 19th (2026) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference (SNEC 2026) was grandly held from June 3 to 5, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Attracting over 3,000 exhibitors from 95 countries worldwide, the event stands as the largest and most influential professional grand gathering for the photovoltaic and energy storage sectors across Asia and globally.

During the exhibition, Mr. Yiu Wang Lee, Chairman of the Board of Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited (“Wing Lee” or the “Group”, stock code: 9639.HK); Mr. Cai Huihui, General Manager of Wing Kai New Energy Technology Co., Limited (“Wing Kai New Energy”); Mr. Wang Yi, Key Account Manager of QIJI Energy; Mr. Xu Jun, Overseas Energy Storage Commercial Director of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL); and Mr. You Yuxian, ASEAN Regional Energy Storage Sales Director of CATL, jointly visited the exhibition booth of C&D Hi-Tech. The delegation engaged in in-depth discussions with the team led by General Manager Mr. Zhan Shengli, focusing on battery swapping station projects in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. By integrating multi-party resources, the teams successfully finalized and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

Through this signing, the three parties will join forces to address and resolve the industry pain points of overseas markets regarding regulatory compliance, engineering infrastructure, and supply chain coordination. The collaboration represents a deep integration of QIJI Energy’s cutting-edge battery swapping solutions, Wing Kai New Energy’s localized infrastructure and operational capabilities across Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and C&D Hi-Tech’s robust global resource allocation strengths. Moving from single-project development to an ecosystem of mutual win-win, this partnership will significantly enhance the delivery efficiency of green energy across Hong Kong, Macau, and the Southeast Asian region, setting a brand-new benchmark for regional zero-carbon smart transportation.

As a subsidiary of Wing Lee, Wing Kai New Energy has been rooted in Hong Kong since its inception while radiating its presence globally, deeply cultivating sustainable clean energy solutions. Addressing the acute pain points in the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asian markets, where rapid fluctuations in energy prices have led to surging cost pressures for logistics distribution enterprises, Wing Kai New Energy will focus on urban distribution logistics battery swapping businesses in the future. The company plans to integrate site resources, infrastructure, and operations to fill the gap in regional infrastructure. We firmly believe that this cooperation will effectively bridge the cross-border green energy eco-link, accelerate the construction of a green energy service network, and contribute solidly to the realization of the “dual carbon” goals. Meanwhile, we sincerely invite more partners to join the Zero-Carbon Smart Alliance to jointly advance sustainable development.

Hashtag: #WingLee

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