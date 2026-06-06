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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking sightings of missing Christchurch woman Valerie Hargrave.

The 81-year-old left her home address in Woolston at around 10:30am this morning and has not returned.

Valerie was wearing a pink cardigan/jersey and is said to be around 167cm and of small build. She walks with a shuffle but is reasonably mobile.

Her family and police are very concerned about her wellbeing and are urgently seeking any information which will help us find her.

If you see Valerie then please contact police by calling 111 or if you have any other non-urgent information on her whereabouts then please call police via 105 quoting reference number P066620434.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/06/police-and-family-are-concerned-for-missing-christchurch-woman-valerie-hargrave/