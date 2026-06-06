Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health
Publication date:
6 June 2026
The Ministry of Health is inviting submissions on a proposed list of prescription medicines for designated paramedic prescribers.
This follows approval by the Government of a proposal to grant designated prescribing authority to paramedics under the Medicines Act 1981.
Designated prescribing authority is the legal framework used by non-medical prescribers, such as dietitian prescribers, registered nurse prescribers, pharmacist prescribers, and podiatrist prescribers.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/06/consultation-on-developing-a-specified-prescription-medicines-list-for-designated-paramedic-prescribers/