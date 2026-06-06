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Consultation on developing a specified prescription medicines list for designated paramedic prescribers

June 6, 2026

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Consultation on developing a specified prescription medicines list for designated paramedic prescribers

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health

Publication date:
6 June 2026

The Ministry of Health is inviting submissions on a proposed list of prescription medicines for designated paramedic prescribers.  

This follows approval by the Government of a proposal to grant designated prescribing authority to paramedics under the Medicines Act 1981. 

Designated prescribing authority is the legal framework used by non-medical prescribers, such as dietitian prescribers, registered nurse prescribers, pharmacist prescribers, and podiatrist prescribers.  

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/06/consultation-on-developing-a-specified-prescription-medicines-list-for-designated-paramedic-prescribers/