Consultation on developing a specified prescription medicines list for designated paramedic prescribers

The Ministry of Health is inviting submissions on a proposed list of prescription medicines for designated paramedic prescribers.

This follows approval by the Government of a proposal to grant designated prescribing authority to paramedics under the Medicines Act 1981.

Designated prescribing authority is the legal framework used by non-medical prescribers, such as dietitian prescribers, registered nurse prescribers, pharmacist prescribers, and podiatrist prescribers.