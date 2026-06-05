Wheely good result for Dargaville legend

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A Dargaville man who relies on his bike as his only mode of transport, including volunteering on the rugby side-lines every weekend, has had his pride and joy returned to him by Police.

For Dominic Nichols, his mountain bike is essential.

As he doesn’t drive and works full-time at the Greenways Trust, a local organisation supporting people with a range of disabilities, his bike is vital for travelling to work, attending appointments, and staying connected within the community.

Dominic is also a familiar figure locally, volunteering his time with the Western Sharks Rugby Club and supporting Kaihu’s B team, often seen on the sidelines rain, hail or shine.

Dargaville Police Sergeant Kiley Dalbeth says when Dominic’s bike was stolen from outside the Dargaville Library at around 5pm on 26 May, it had a significant impact.

“The community quickly stepped in to support him, sharing posts online to help locate the bike, starting a fundraiser, and even loaning him a replacement bike in the interim.”

Sergeant Dalbeth says CCTV footage from around the area was reviewed, identifying a youth riding away on the bike, taking the helmet as well.

Enquiries led Police to a Dargaville address, where the bike was located and recovered before being returned to Dominic.

“Returning stolen property is always a rewarding outcome for Police.

“He was just so pleased to see his bike — he was actually speechless.”

Dominic described discovering his bike was missing as “worrying and shocking”.

“It’s an old bike but it gets me everywhere.

“I want to say thanks to Police for finding it… I’m just bummed about not getting the helmet back,” he says.

He also thanked members of the public for their support.

“Thanks for caring about my stolen bike and for loaning me one.”

After a quick mechanical check, Dominic is once again back on the road around Dargaville.

A 14-year-old teenager will be referred to Youth Aid.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/wheely-good-result-for-dargaville-legend/