VinFast showcases a complete EV ecosystem at its first Philippine international motor show appearance

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Source: Media Outreach

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – VinFast today announced its first appearance at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), showcasing a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem that integrates EVs, charging infrastructure, transportation services, and ownership solutions. Headlined by the new Rentapasada program, VinFast’s participation demonstrates how this connected ecosystem can make EV adoption more accessible and practical for Filipino consumers while supporting the country’s transition to a greener future.

VinFast made its first appearance at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), showcasing its comprehensive EV ecosystem, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, green mobility services, and flexible ownership solutions.

Taking place from June 4 to 7 in Metro Manila, the biennial PIMS is one of the Philippines’ leading automotive exhibitions, bringing together major local and international automotive brands to showcase new products, technologies, and mobility solutions. This year’s edition features around 150 vehicles, approximately half of which are electrified models, reflecting the industry’s accelerating shift toward sustainable mobility.

At PIMS 2026, the show’s 10th edition since its launch in 2006, VinFast will bring its integrated EV ecosystem to life through a 240-sqm exhibition space. Visitors can explore the Company’s growing portfolio of electric vehicles, including the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9, alongside the service-focused Herio Green and Limo Green models, while also discovering V-Green’s smart charging solutions and Green GSM’s transportation services.

At the center of VinFast’s showcase is the launch of Rentapasada program, which enables participants to access VinFast electric vehicles through flexible rental arrangements and start earning on the Green GSM platform with a low upfront deposit, long-term contracts, and competitive fixed daily rates starting from just PHP 1,000. By reducing upfront costs and ownership barriers, the program expands access to electric mobility while creating new income-generating opportunities for Filipino drivers.

Rentapasada reflects VinFast’s broader vision of making EVs relevant not only as a transportation solution, but also as an economic opportunity. Together with Green GSM and V-Green, the program forms part of a connected ecosystem designed to address key barriers to EV adoption.

Alongside Rentapasada, VinFast is presenting one of the most comprehensive EV lineups at PIMS 2026, led by the VF MPV 7, a spacious electric MPV designed to meet the evolving needs of modern Filipino families. To mark the occasion, VinFast is offering a special promotional program for the first 1,000 VF MPV 7 customers, with direct purchase incentives of over PHP 27,000 for purchases with battery included, or up to one year of free battery subscription for customers who opt for the battery subscription model.

These promotional offers complement a broader package of ownership benefits available across the VinFast lineup. Customers who purchase VinFast electric vehicles can enjoy complimentary charging at V-Green charging stations until March 31, 2029, helping reduce long-term operating costs while enhancing ownership confidence. Eligible customers may also choose to convert this charging benefit into a one-year complimentary battery subscription package, providing greater flexibility based on their individual driving needs.

Mr. Antonio “Toti” Zara III, CEO for VinFast Southeast Asia, said: “Our participation at the Philippine International Motor Show 2026 reflects VinFast’s long-term commitment to accelerating electric vehicle adoption in the Philippines. As the market continues to evolve, we recognize that customers are looking beyond the vehicle itself and are placing greater importance on the overall ownership experience. By showcasing our complete ecosystem—from our EV lineup and charging infrastructure to flexible mobility programs and after-sales support—we demonstrated our capability and strength in making electric mobility more practical and accessible for Filipino consumers.”

As the Philippine EV market continues to develop, VinFast remains committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports consumers throughout every stage of the ownership journey while helping accelerate the country’s transition toward sustainable mobility. By bringing together a diverse electric vehicle lineup, charging infrastructure, mobility services, ownership incentives, and income-generating opportunities within a single connected ecosystem, VinFast is demonstrating how the future of transportation can be more accessible, practical, and sustainable for communities across the Philippines.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.