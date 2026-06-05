Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi Debuts with Rates from 5,500 Yen and a Chance to Win Gold Bar

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Source: Media Outreach

OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – Travelers planning their next Japan getaway can now secure early access to one of Osaka’s upcoming new hotels — with the chance to win a gold bar.Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to open in August 2026, has officially launched its pre-opening sale with rates starting from just 5,500 Yen per night.

The promotional rates are exclusively available through the official website at www.travelodgehotels.asia, giving travelers the opportunity to secure some of the best opening deals ahead of launch.

As part of the campaign, guests who book directly through the website with a minimum five-night stay will receive a chance to play the Fortune Wheel for exclusive prizes, including a gold bar. Meanwhile, guests staying a minimum of three nights can enjoy a complimentary yukata experience, including yukata rental and photo opportunities around the hotel, adding a touch of Japanese culture to their stay.

Travelodge Hotels Asia members can also enjoy up to 5% cashback after checkout. Travelers may sign in or register for membership before booking to unlock the member-exclusive reward.

Located in the heart of Shinsaibashi, the hotel offers convenient access to some of Osaka’s most popular destinations, including Dotonbori, Shinsaibashi Shopping Street, Midosuji Street, and many more. The property is also within walking distance of Shinsaibashi and Nagahoribashi stations, providing seamless connectivity across the city for shopping, dining, nightlife, and sightseeing.

Designed for today’s urban travelers, Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi combines comfort, convenience, and value in one of Osaka’s most vibrant districts. The hotel will feature contemporary rooms with practical layouts, high-speed connectivity, and essential amenities suitable for solo travelers, couples, families, and business guests.

With Osaka continuing to attract strong inbound tourism demand ahead of the late-summer travel season, centrally located accommodation remains highly sought after. Through this pre-opening campaign, travelers can secure competitive rates while becoming among the first guests to experience the new property.

To celebrate the launch, Travelodge Hotels Asia will host an official grand opening event during the first week of August 2026 in Osaka. Media representatives, influencers, and industry partners are invited to attend and experience the property firsthand. Interested media may register via the contact listed below.

Hashtag: #TravelodgeHotelsAsia #TravelodgeOsakaShinsaibashi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.