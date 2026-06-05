Operation Shelby: Police seize millions in property, vehicles and cash

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Source: New Zealand Police

Operation Shelby continues to target the flow of Class A drugs in Canterbury with the restraint of $4.8 million worth of property, vehicles, and cash.

Six people were arrested and charged two weeks ago after Police executed more than 10 search warrants across Christchurch, including the Christchurch King Cobra chapter’s Addington pad.

Following a parallel investigation Police’s Southern Asset Recovery Unit has now been granted a Restraining Order under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

“One of the primary reasons that organised crime groups exist is to make money, and these restraints represent significant capital that otherwise would have continued to benefit the group and create further harm to the community, until now,” says Acting Crime Manager, National Organised Crime Group, Detective Inspector Rebecca Cotton.

“This thorough, month’s long, operation shows the extent of how far we will go to prevent harm and ensure our community feels safe and is safe.”

Over the past 10 days, Police have undertaken two further search warrants and restrained in total four properties, 27 vehicles including jet skis, motorbikes and a caravan, and over $100,000 cash.

Detective Inspector Maania Piahana, Southern Asset Recovery Unit, says these restrained assets have been obtained by the organised criminal group as a result of unlawful activities that have caused serious harm within our community.

“Police are and will continue to consider any methods to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups like this and strip them, and their associates, of their illegitimate wealth.

“The previous arrests, and these restraints, are the outcomes of extensive work and collaboration invested by the staff and workgroups who spent time piecing these operations together, and I would like to acknowledge their efforts.”

As these matters are now before the courts, we are unable to comment further.

Police encourage anyone who has information or concerns about drug-related offending, or any other offending, to please contact us.

In an emergency, please call 111. In non-emergencies, information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/operation-shelby-police-seize-millions-in-property-vehicles-and-cash/