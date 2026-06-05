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Source: New Zealand Police

A naked man who allegedly entered a property before attempting to drown a Police dog, is now facing a slew of charges.

At about 5pm, Police received a report of a naked man who had allegedly taken a crowbar and made his way to the back of a Point Chevalier property.

Auckland City West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin, says officers, including a dog unit, arrived quickly onto Great North Road and subsequently located the man in a nearby swamp.

“The male was refusing to come out and was resisting staff so the Police dog was deployed.

“The man has then proceeded to assault and attempt to drown the dog before officers stepped in to prevent any further harm to the dog.

“The officers then managed to take the man into custody, however he did suffer several dog bites and was transported to hospital for treatment under Police guard.”

Senior Sergeant Baldwin says a 38-year-old man has been charged with being unlawfully in an enclosed yard, theft property, injures Police dog and resisting Police.

“Thankfully, the officer’s and the dog were not seriously injured.

“Incidents like this reflect the challenging environment Police (and Police dogs) work in and demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring the safety of the community.”

The man will appear in Auckland District Court today.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/man-charged-after-allegedly-assaulting-police-dog/