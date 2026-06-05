From Tibet to the Middle East: How the VinFast VF 8 Was Proven in the Real World

Source: Media Outreach

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2026 – Long before a buyer steps into a showroom, the VinFast VF 8 has already built a strong case for itself. Over the past three years, the all-electric D-segment SUV has been put through its paces on journeys spanning thousands of kilometers across Vietnam, challenging routes into Tibet, and some of the world’s most demanding automotive markets, including North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Designed in collaboration with Italy’s renowned Pininfarina studio, the VF 8 combines modern styling, spacious interiors, and strong performance. The VF 8 Eco delivers up to 493 km of range (NEDC), while the VF 8 Plus offers up to 402 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque through an all-wheel-drive system. Built for family mobility, the SUV also features advanced driver assistance technologies, over-the-air software updates, and connected smart services.

But for today’s buyers, a vehicle is only part of the story. The experience that comes after the purchase is becoming just as important as the drive itself.

That shift was recently highlighted in an EY report, which found that customers increasingly value convenience, transparency, and digital service experiences throughout the ownership journey[1]. To meet those expectations, the report identified three key priorities for automakers: expanding service networks, improving parts availability and logistics, and strengthening digital customer engagement.

VinFast’s global aftersales strategy closely reflects these priorities.

Earlier this year, the company announced agreements with 29 international aftersales partners across North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan. These partnerships will help expand a global network expected to exceed 1,100 service workshops in 2026, supported by standardized technician training, quality control systems, and streamlined parts distribution.

For Middle Eastern customers, these efforts build on the company’s existing partnership with Al Tayer Motors, one of the region’s leading automotive groups. Through such collaborations, VinFast aims to deliver globally consistent service standards while benefiting from local expertise and market knowledge.

Parts availability is another area receiving significant attention. VinFast has established a supply chain system targeting delivery of commonly required spare parts within 24 hours in key markets, helping reduce vehicle downtime and improve customer convenience.

At the same time, digital services are becoming a bigger part of everyday ownership. Through the VF Connect platform, owners can access vehicle health information, remote vehicle controls, roadside assistance, self-diagnostics, driver profile synchronization, and over-the-air software updates. These are exactly the kinds of connected experiences that industry analysts believe will shape the future of vehicle ownership.

The company’s approach is further supported by ownership benefits available in the Middle East, including a 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty, complimentary service coverage, mobile service support, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

As the automotive industry moves deeper into the electric era, vehicle quality alone is no longer enough. Customers want confidence that support will be there long after they drive off the lot.

That is what makes the VF 8’s story stand out. Its journey from the highways of Vietnam to the rugged roads of Tibet and the demanding conditions of the Middle East is not just proof of durability. It also reflects VinFast’s broader focus on giving customers peace of mind through reliable service, strong support, and an ownership experience designed to last.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

Hashtag: #VinFast

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