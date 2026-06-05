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Source: New Zealand Government

Construction is now underway on a major upgrade of the community birthing unit at Ashburton Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This investment will help ensure local mothers and babies continue to receive quality care in a modern, fit-for-purpose facility close to home.”

The $3.2 million project is being delivered through the Government’s $100 million hospital infrastructure programme funded in Budget 2025, which is accelerating improvements to health facilities across New Zealand.

The upgrade will include:

Reconfiguring and refurbishing postnatal rooms into a single zone, with additional ensuites

Creating a dedicated antenatal clinic area, including a waiting room

Relocating the staff support area to a central position near the unit entrance to improve accessibility and workflow

“These upgrades will ensure Ashburton Hospital’s community birthing unit meets modern health and safety standards while providing a more comfortable, efficient environment for patients, families, and staff.

“Investing in health infrastructure is critical to ensuring New Zealanders can access timely, quality healthcare now and into the future. This project will support better maternity services for the Ashburton community and help meet growing demand for years to come.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future. There is no more important investment than ensuring mothers and their babies have the best possible start, supported by modern, fit-for-purpose healthcare facilities,” Mr Brown says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/ashburton-community-birthing-unit-upgrade-underway/