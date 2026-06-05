$10m to accelerate predator free in Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Toitu te taiao – Nature endures

Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau is set to lead the next phase of Predator Free 2050, with a $10 million Government investment to expand predator elimination efforts across the region and develop new tools that can be used across New Zealand, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and Minister for Auckland Simon Watts say.

“Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau has already shown what can be achieved when Iwi, councils, communities, conservation groups, philanthropists, scientists, and volunteers work together. We are backing that success and helping take it to the next level,” says Mr Potaka.

The investment, funded through the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), will be delivered over five years and support work across the Hauraki Gulf and mainland Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This Investment will enable us to launch Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau’s first urban mainland predator elimination project in our country’s largest city and build momentum behind successful predator-free initiatives already underway across the region.

“We know predator control delivers results. When native species recover and ecosystems thrive, the benefits extend well beyond conservation. Communities build stronger connections with their local environment, biodiversity is strengthened, and international and domestic visitors are drawn to places where nature is flourishing.”

Auckland Minister Simon Watts says Predator Free 2050 is a commitment of The Auckland Deal, New Zealand’s first City and Regional deal.

“The investment forms part of the Natural Environment and Harbour priority area under The Auckland Deal, which brings together Government, Auckland Council, Iwi and conservation partners.

This announcement is an example of how The Auckland Deal delivers for Aucklanders. It shows that when central and local government work together, we can achieve real improvements for communities and the environment.”

This investment builds on a strong partnership between the Department of Conservation, Auckland Council, Iwi, the NEXT Foundation and conservation organisations, with partners working together to accelerate predator-free efforts across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Predator Free 2050 is one of New Zealand’s most ambitious environmental goals. Achieving it requires innovation, partnership, and practical action on the ground,” says Mr Potaka.

The Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau investment builds on the Government’s wider conservation programme, including a recent $5.5 million investment in Predator Free Wellington and ongoing support for more than 20 large-scale predator free projects and thousands of community-led initiatives across the country.

“Our Government is focused on fixing the basics and building for the future.

“That means investing in the biodiversity, visitor experiences, and natural assets that make New Zealand unique while creating opportunities for communities and supporting regional economic growth.

“Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau now has the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of Predator Free 2050 and create a model that can be applied across New Zealand.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/10m-to-accelerate-predator-free-in-auckland-tamaki-makaurau/