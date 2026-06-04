Value of building work put in place: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Value of building work put in place: March 2026 quarter – information release

4 June 2026

Value of building work statistics estimate the value and volume of work put in place on construction jobs in New Zealand.

Key facts

In the March 2026 quarter:

the seasonally adjusted total building volume fell 3.5 percent compared with the December 2025 quarter – residential fell 2.2 percent, and non-residential fell 4.0 percent

total building value was $7.2 billion, down 5.9 percent from the March 2025 quarter.

Statistics remain provisional for the latest three quarters and are updated each quarter.