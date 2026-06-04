Thailand Privilege Card Reinforces Thailand as a World-Class Safe Haven for Long-Term Living

Post

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2026 – Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC), world’s premier residency program and privileged services providers for exclusive individuals under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, reinforces Thailand’s position as a “World-Class Safest Destination for Long-Term Living.” Integrated with advanced medical care and nature-based wellness, Thailand responds a longevity demand of global citizens seeking long-term stability, safety, and exceptional quality of life.

In light of a series of interrelated conflicts and heightened instability in Middle East, demands for relocation and migration increase. Global citizens especially for Middle East residents are looking for a peace-of-mind second home where safety, longevity, and extraordinary living meet.

Ranked among top three safest countries in Southeast Asia by Numbeo’s Safety Index 2026, Thailand is recognized as a “World-Class Safest Destination for Long-Term Living.” Given its multipolarity geopolitics, multi cultural society, and low risk of natural disasters, Thailand becomes a top destination for relocation and migration.

In response to a global longevity trend, Thailand is ranked #7 among the world’s top 25 wellness countries with the market expansion from USD 38.8 billion in 2023 to USD 42.7 billion in 2024 [source: Global Wellness Institute]. Riding with the trend, Thailand’s Wellness Tourism value is forecasted at over USD 1.3 billion by 2028 [source: Datalab].

“Safety is a key consideration for global residents looking for long-term residency. Those seek security and stability where they can build a lifelong Live & Retreat. Thailand provides a safety environment where socio-political and natural stability is settled in a ground. Apart from safety, Thailand fulfills a complete journey towards last well-being. This includes cutting-edge medical and healthcare systems, traditional healing and wellness to longevity services-focused.” said Mr. Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd.

Thailand Privilege Card is the only residency program in the world that offers not only long-term visa

but also a comprehensive suite of lifestyle privileges.

Thailand Privilege Card offers Long-Term Visa from 5-20++ years; signature VIP Airport Services from the meet & assist, electric cart and VIP Lounge to fast-track immigration; Government Concierge Support; and multilingual Member Contact Center.

Going beyond living expectations, an accompanying comprehensive suite of Lifestyle Privileges spanning every dimension – from Stay, Travel, Leisure to Health & Well-Being, and Wealth – built through over 1,500 affiliations in the world and 400 alliances in Thailand – fully ensures TPC members seamless living experiences.

From a trust and credibility perspective, Thailand Privilege Card has received multiple internationally recognized awards and accolades, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and premium member experiences.

In addition, Thailand Privilege Card continuously curates exclusive events and networking opportunities to further enrich its member experiences.

As global demand for secure long-term residency continues to rise, Thailand Privilege Card thrives to set a new standard for extraordinary living experiences at an ultimately desired second home strengthening Thailand’s proposition as a prominent “World-Class Safe Haven for Long-Term Living.”

https://www.thailandprivilege.co.th/home

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.