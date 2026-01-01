Serious crash, East Tāmaki

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Chapel Road, East Tāmaki.

The crash was reported to Police at around 6.39am.

One person has suffered critical injuries.

Chapel Street is closed between Smales Road and Carlingford Drive.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/serious-crash-east-tamaki-2/