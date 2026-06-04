Seasonal closure to support orange roughy

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Source: New Zealand Government

A seasonal closure covering thousands of square kilometres of deepwater fishery east of the South Island will protect spawning orange roughy and help the stock recover, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

“Last year, I made a significant cut to the commercial catch limit for East and South Chatham Rise (ESCR) fishery, and at that time also directed officials to develop options to protect orange roughy spawning areas in the fishery to support ongoing recovery,” Mr Jones says.

“Following public consultation, I have decided to close the whole of the northwest spawning area of the ESCR fishery during the pre and peak spawning period for orange roughy, which is from early June to mid-July each year. This encompasses spawning areas for orange roughy within the ESCR area, a total area of 4983 sq km.”

Orange roughy form dense schools to spawn at predictable times and locations each year.

Mr Jones says spawning area protections, and the catch limit reductions, are a response to stock assessments showing the ESCR orange roughy fishery is under pressure and requires careful management to rebuild.

“It is important that orange roughy are given the chance to spawn and grow their population.

“The Chatham Rise orange roughy fishery has been valuable to our fishing industry for many years, supporting jobs and economic prosperity. Ensuring its sustainability means it will continue to benefit New Zealanders well into the future.

“Commercial fishers can catch orange roughy in other parts of the fishery during the seasonal closure, and throughout the whole fishery for the rest of the year.

“This has been a difficult decision, which represents a significant jolt to the industry. The proposal went through a consultation process, during which I heard from industry and other stakeholders.

“This feedback, as well as the best available fisheries science, was used by my officials to develop the advice I based my decision on. I thank everyone who provided feedback during public consultation.”

More information, including maps of the closures, can be found on Fishery New Zealand’s website.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/seasonal-closure-to-support-orange-roughy/