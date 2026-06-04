Lifestyle – The Remarkables to become New Zealand’s largest ski area with Doolans expansion

Source: NZSki

Queenstown ski resort The Remarkables will become New Zealand’s largest, with a proposed $150 million-plus expansion into the Doolans Basin.

The highly-anticipated project, which has been years in the making, will see the ski resort increase significantly in size to 711 hectares from its current 449 hectares, and will feature NZ’s longest gondola (2.7km long).

The Remarkables owner NZSki has lodged an application for the expansion, under the Fast-track approval process.

The capacity of the ski area will nearly double from 290,000 to 500,000 visitors within the first five years. And, according to an independent economic report, the Queenstown Lakes economy is expected to receive an annual boost of up to $168 million and 1851 jobs will be created lo

cally thanks to the project.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the application is a significant milestone for Queenstown and The Remarkables after decades of planning, refinement and community consideration.

“Expanding into the Doolans Basin allows us to create more room to ski, ride and explore in a world-class, multi-valley ski resort that supports the long-term resilience of skiing in Queenstown,” he says. “It means more terrain, fewer lift queues and a better experience for everyone.

“This project caters both for our growing local community as well as the increasing number of ski tourists; it’s about meeting the demand in a responsible way while protecting the future of skiing on our maunga.”

The Remarkables expansion project includes an additional 262ha of skiable terrain, into a valley adjacent to Rastus Burn. Visitor capacity will increase from 3500 to 6000 skiers per day.

A new 10-seat, 2.7-kilometre gondola – the longest in New Zealand – will connect the Doolans Basin with the Rastus Burn, docking into the current base building. The Doolans Basin will include a full mix of terrain and a dedicated learner space designed to spread people across the mountain. A new hospitality building and facilities will also be constructed in the Doolans Basin.

“The Doolans Basin is higher and south-east-facing, offering more reliable snow,” Anderson adds. “Expanding into this terrain is intended to strengthen the resilience of winter operations as climate and weather patterns change.”

An independent economic assessment of the project indicates that total spend from visitors to The Remarkables will increase from $235 million per year currently, to between $347-$402 million per year within 10 years from completion. Total GDP contribution would increase from $115 million to between $170-$197 million annually.

“Construction is expected to take place over four summer seasons, with the start date dependent on the approval process,” Anderson says. “The project will be managed carefully so we can continue with normal winter operations at The Remarkables.”

The Remarkables Expansion Project has been designed to minimise environmental impact, with construction areas consolidated, sensitive ecological habitats protected and water management plans developed with expert advisers. The proposal also includes infrastructure upgrades to support increased use, such as improvements at the State Highway 6 intersection and enhanced bus and shuttle facilities.

“We know The Remarkables is an important part of life here in Queenstown,” Anderson says. “As we take this next step, we’ll continue working closely with our community to create a better Remarkables experience to enjoy for generations to come.”



The Remarkables is scheduled to open for full mountain operations on June 13.

About NZSki

NZSki is New Zealand’s premier ski company and the owner and operator of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables in Queenstown, and Mt Hutt in Canterbury. Together, the three mountains offer world‑class alpine experiences and play a vital role in regional tourism and local economies. Known for exceptional natural snow conditions, premium terrain and world-class facilities, NZSki regularly invests in lift infrastructure, snowmaking technology and trail development. All three ski areas are part of the global IKON Pass network.