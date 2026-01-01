Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A person has died following a crash in Dargaville this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash between a car and pedestrian at the intersection of Murdoch Street and Colville Road just after 1.15am.

Upon arrival the male pedestrian was sadly deceased.

Murdoch Street is currently closed between Colville Road and Dargaville Rugby Park.

We would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help before emergency services arrived.

We’d like to hear from anyone we haven’t yet spoken to who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number P066595475.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Polcie

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/fatal-crash-dargaville/