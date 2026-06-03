The DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025–26 crowns Hong Kong’s Hasting Ng as Global Champion

Source: Media Outreach

(Left to Right) Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager of Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, in Bangkok and Hasting Ng, Global Champion of the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship Global

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2026 – Hong Kong’shas been crowned. Following an intense final at the World of Coffee Bangkok 2026, Hasting secured the title ahead of(Brazil) and(Türkiye), with a performance that perfectly captured this year’s theme,

This year’s competition went beyond technical mastery to celebrate individuality through flavour, storytelling and craft. By using DaVinci Gourmet’s flavour range as their toolkit, finalists were challenged to create beverages that reflected their personal journeys and cultural roots.

“We saw more than just technical skill today; we saw identity,” said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Marketing, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “Hasting, Yasmim, and Çetin proved that the future of coffee is personal, and in this championship, they’ve set a new standard for beverage innovation.”

Hasting Ng impressed the judges with two distinct creations namely his “Non-Alcoholic Mulled Wine” combining Columbine Las Flores filter coffee with DaVinci Gourmet Spiced Chai and Blue Ocean syrups to build a complex, festive profile, followed by “Mango Sticky Rice”, a chilled co-fermentation espresso drink that served as a homage to Southeast Asian flavours, featuring DaVinci Gourmet Pandan and Lychee syrups.

“Winning the Global Final in Bangkok is a milestone for me. This victory validates my belief that ‘simple is best’,” said Hasting Ng. “When you have great ingredients and the variety of flavours from DaVinci Gourmet, you don’t need to overcomplicate things to create something world-class. I wanted to bring the flavours of Thailand to the stage with my Mango Sticky Rice drink, and I’m happy it resonated with the judges.”

The runners-up also delivered standout performances that pushed the boundaries of traditional coffee.

Yasmim Rodrigues Sarandy da Silva (Brazil) showcased her heritage with “La Cura”, combining espresso and tea with mint, featuring DaVinci Gourmet Lemonade and Ginger syrups, and “Abuela”, a sparkling mix of carrot and beetroot juice incorporating DaVinci Gourmet Blood Orange and Almond syrups.

“This competition has been an enriching journey of cultural exchange and learnings”, said Yasmim. “I am proud to have shared my beverage concepts and explored new flavour profiles on a global stage. This experience has only encouraged me to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity in my career.”

Çetin Alpay Başkan (Türkiye) delivered the savoury and bold purple basil tea-based “Aegean Breeze”, utilising DaVinci Gourmet Forest Berries syrup and Cheesecake sauce, and the “Pink Panther”, a cold brew creation featuring DaVinci Gourmet Pink Guava syrup and Condensed Milk Flavoured sauce.

“Representing Türkiye and my region on the world stage and exchanging ideas with such respected colleagues and judges has been a life-changing experience,” said Çetin. “This journey with DaVinci Gourmet has been a significant milestone for my professional development, sharpening my technical skills and motivating me to reach new heights.”

The finalists were evaluated by a prestigious panel of judges, including Mikael Jasin (2024 World Barista Champion, Sensory Judge), Edward Choo (Founder of Toothless Coffee, Sensory Judge), Sarawut “Bank” Manngan (Three-time Thailand National Latte Art Champion, Technical Judge), and Shanya “Kath” Taratikundech (Founder, Promchim Coffee Academy, Sensory Judge).

“At the global finals, the ‘Espresso Your Flavour’ theme took on a powerful new meaning,” said Mikael Jasin. “I was looking for how these baristas could translate the unique flavours of their home regions into a sophisticated, global coffee experience. Each of these champions has navigated through an incredibly challenging journey, and they bring with them a depth of wisdom and expertise that was reflected in their creativity.”

As the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025–26 concludes, the beverage solutions brand reaffirms its commitment to championing the artistry of baristas worldwide, providing the tools, flavours and platform for the next generation of coffee innovators to express who they are through what they do best.

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