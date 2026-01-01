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Source: New Zealand Police

A man has been held in custody after allegedly being found with a large quantity of drugs after fleeing from Police.

The man initially came to Police’s attention in Glen Eden in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting Inspector Nick Salter, Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager says around 1.10am officers spotted a vehicle swerving across lanes on Great North Road.

“Units signalled for this vehicle to pull over and stop, however it failed to do so and sped off at high speed.

“Our officers did not pursue, instead undertaking enquires into the vehicle.”

Those enquiries lead Police to an address in Kelston, where officers found the vehicle in the driveway.

“When they arrived, the driver was still sitting inside the vehicle,” he says.

The man was then removed from the vehicle.

“A search was conducted and uncovered a large amount of cannabis and cash in the car,” acting Inspector Salter says.

“Also found were seven large bottles of nitrous oxide.”

The offender was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

“This was a good result by our staff,” acting Inspector Salter says.

“Not only getting drugs off the street and preventing them from entering the community but also holding this person to account for their actions.”

A 24-year-old man has since appeared in the Waitākere District Court charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, resisting police, possessing cannabis for supply, possessing an offensive weapon and refusing an officer’s request for blood.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on 19 June.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/nowhere-to-run-for-alleged-offender/