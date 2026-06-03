Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Human skeletal remains located on the Portobello coastline in March have been identified as those of a person who went missing nearby in May 2025.

On Sunday 23 March, Police were notified that a member of the public had located remains on the Portobello coastline at low tide.

Enquiries made have confirmed these remains are human.

Police conducted a scene examination and made a number of enquiries on behalf of the Coroner to identify the remains.

They have since been formally identified as the remains of Murray Allen Wakefield, who was aged 55 at the time he was reported missing from the Deborah Bay area on 13 May 2025.

Police have notified his family and are offering them the necessary support.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/human-skeletal-remains-identified-portobello/