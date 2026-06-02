HKUST Unicorn Day Brings Together Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Leaders

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Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2026 – The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) today successfully hosted its annual “Unicorn Day,” one of Hong Kong’s flagship innovation and entrepreneurship events. The event brought together over 1,800 participants, including students, faculty, and alumni, as well as international and local government representatives, industry partners, investors, innovation and technology entrepreneurs, and researchers. Participants exchanged insights on strategies to strengthen collaboration across the innovation ecosystem, foster cross-disciplinary partnerships, and accelerate the translation of research outcomes into real-world impact.

The event was officiated by Prof. SUN Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, alongside consuls-generals and senior officials from countries including Australia, Chile, France, Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates. They were joined by Prof. Nancy IP, HKUST President; Prof. Lionel NI, HKUST (Guangzhou) President; and Prof. Tim CHENG, HKUST Vice-President for Research and Development; in touring over 100 HKUST-nurtured startups, showcasing innovations and applications spanning areas such as healthcare, electronics, and artificial intelligence systems, as well as new materials, green energy, and sustainability.

Prof. Sun Dong remarked, “Innovation and technology (I&T) has always been at the top of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s agenda. We fully recognise the crucial role of local universities — not only as key partners, but as the bedrock of Hong Kong’s I&T ecosystem. In just three and a half decades, HKUST has risen to become a global powerhouse in deep tech, entrepreneurship, and innovation as demonstrated by its ability to nurture unicorns and deep-tech ventures. Hong Kong is entering a golden era of I&T development. We are building new engines to drive Hong Kong’s high-quality development, focusing on research and development in key fields and leading industry applications. I am confident that Hong Kong will rise as a leading international I&T center and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s high-quality development, and that HKUST will continue to be a driving force in this amazing journey.”

President Ip said, “As we mark the 35th anniversary of HKUST this year, we also celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that has long been embedded in our DNA. Both the Technology Transfer Center and the Entrepreneurship Center were established in the University’s early years to support faculty and students in realizing their entrepreneurial aspirations and to promote the translation of research outcomes into practical solutions. Over the past 35 years, the University has forged ahead with determination, sowing the seeds of innovation and yielding remarkable achievements across multiple frontier fields. Today, HKUST continues to broaden its horizons, strategically positioning itself in key domains. One example is medical education. The establishment of the HKUST Medical School will integrate the life sciences with cutting-edge technologies to nurture a new generation of interdisciplinary medical professionals.

Concurrently, HKUST has been actively involved in national initiatives such as the Chang’E 8 lunar exploration mission and research projects for the Tiangong Space Station, and the launch of the first commercially viable aerospace project under the RAISe+ Scheme. These achievements exemplify HKUST’s enduring ‘can do’ spirit over the past decades and echo the theme of today’s event—’From Ideas to Miracles—35 Years of Impact and Beyond’. Looking ahead, HKUST will continue to nurture bold ideas and action, working hand in hand with partners across different sectors to cultivate a vibrant innovation ecosystem, ensuring that research achievements benefit society and create lasting global impact.”

To support startups in expanding into global markets and to promote cross-border collaboration, HKUST introduced an “International Pavilion,” featuring startups and innovation organizations from various countries and regions. Participants from Thailand, Singapore and Korea were among those represented, strengthening connections between Hong Kong, and countries and regions along the Belt and Road in technology application and industry development.

The event also saw the signing of multiple partnership agreements, including six strategic collaborations with:

GPTX Investment Management Limited

China Everbright Water Limited

Jiangsu Daotop Environmental Technology

Samsung R&D Institute China – Guangzhou

CalmCar Physical AI Innovation Center

InnoAngel

to advance talent development and industry–academia integration, and foster innovation-driven research and real-world technology translation.

HKUST’s I&T Strength Driving Economic Growth

In addition, HKUST also released the report Driving Socioeconomic Impact Through Research and Innovation: Insights from HKUST, commissioned by the University and prepared by the international research information analytics organization Elsevier. The report highlights HKUST’s outstanding performance in innovation and entrepreneurship. Over the past five years, research output has recorded an average growth of 10%, approximately 9% higher than that of other local institutions. More than 65% of the research is concentrated in engineering and computer science, while 6.2% involves academia-industry collaboration, significantly higher than the global average of 2.7%. These collaborations have translated into impactful intellectual property, with approximately 1,670 patent applications and 700 grants over the same period, and a high IP utilization rate of above 30%.

Prof. Tim Cheng noted that the findings demonstrate HKUST’s steadily strengthening capabilities in research translation and academia-industry collaboration. HKUST’s publications achieved a Field-Weighted Citation Impact of 4.40, indicating that their citation impact is 4.4 times the global average. This underscores HKUST’s significant contributions to advancing Hong Kong’s socioeconomic development and enhancing its competitiveness in innovation and technology.

In addition, a “Marketplace” was also featured, showcasing products already launched by startups, including AI analytics tools, healthcare technologies, and smart city solutions, demonstrating the progress of translating research into practical applications.

Hashtag: #unicorn #unicornday #HKUST #partnership #innovation #startup #tech #AI #space #robotics #materialscience

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.