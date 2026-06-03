Auckland Council moves to restore Hooton Reserve for community use

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Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is working to restore Albany’s Hooton Reserve for safe public use, beginning with the removal of encampments at the site and the closure of the carpark to vehicle access.

Over recent months, the site has seen an increase in people taking up long-term residence in the carpark, with up to 40 individuals residing on site in campervans, caravans, trucks, and tents.

The growing occupation has been accompanied by increasing reports of intimidation, anti-social behaviour, illegal dumping, damage to facilities, roaming dogs and public health concerns.

Auckland Council Compliance Manager Adrian Wilson said the operation, which begins today and has the backing of the Upper Harbour Local Board, is a result of ongoing issues that have become increasingly difficult to manage.

“Hooton Reserve is intended to be a welcoming recreational space that everyone can enjoy, however the occupation of the carpark and behaviour of those on site means that is not currently the case.

“Along with growing concerns about anti-social behaviour and the untidy state of the site — which has included unauthorised structures, fencing, gardens and private living areas — council staff and contractors have experienced threats and behaviour that has made it difficult to safely carry out their work.

Wilson said the council and local board recognised that some of those living at the site are facing difficult circumstances and were committed to ensuring those affected were treated with dignity and supported into accommodation where possible.

“While we are taking firm action to clear encampments and restore the reserve for public use, we are also working closely with outreach providers to support the welfare of the individuals living there.

“We have sought assurances that accommodation options are available for anyone displaced while the site is cleared.”

Outreach providers have confirmed that accommodation is available for anyone displaced during the operation, which is expected to take up to two weeks. Once complete, bollards will be erected at the site to prevent vehicle access.

The Upper Harbour Local Board has said it has future plans for the area, including transitioning the site into an improved reserve and recreational area that can be enjoyed by the public for years to come.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/auckland-council-moves-to-restore-hooton-reserve-for-community-use/