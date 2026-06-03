Angel Eye & Cataract Centre Becomes Early Adopter of AI Retinal Screening in Cataract Surgery Prep

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2026 – Angel Eye & Cataract Centre has introduced the ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder into its cataract assessment workflow, leveraging AI-assisted retinal imaging for pre-surgical evaluation and treatment planning.

The system analyses retinal and macular scans, assesses scan quality in real time, and flags areas that require closer clinical review during cataract consultations. It is designed to support retinal imaging review while reducing the risk of clinically relevant details being overlooked.

The adoption reflects a broader shift towards AI-supported ophthalmology tools as clinics manage increasing demand for cataract care in ageing populations. In Singapore, where cataracts and age-related retinal conditions are becoming increasingly common, retinal evaluation plays an important role in surgical planning and visual outcome assessment.

The integration also comes after Medical Director and Senior Consultant Eye Surgeon Dr Allan Fong completed the “AI for Healthcare” programme by the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, which focuses on how AI can be applied in areas such as clinical workflows, treatment planning, and patient care.

At Angel Eye, Dr Allan Fong uses the ZEISS CIRRUS PathFinder during the eye scanning process to review Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans and identify retinal abnormalities that require closer review. The OCT assessment tool was trained on more than 75,000 OCT B-scan images and validated by retina specialists.

Because some retinal conditions can develop without obvious symptoms and affect visual outcomes after cataract surgery, pre-surgical retinal imaging is an important part of patient evaluation. By identifying early retinal changes before surgery, the system may provide additional information to support intraocular lens (IOL) selection and surgical planning.

The technology may also help streamline appointments through immediate image quality checks and fewer repeat scans. This supports a more consistent cataract assessment process, particularly in cases where retinal findings may affect surgical planning.

“Even subtle retinal findings can affect cataract surgery planning and visual outcomes,” says Dr Fong. “AI-assisted imaging gives us another layer of support during evaluation, particularly when assessing patients for surgery, while clinical judgement remains central to every step of care.”

Looking ahead, Angel Eye & Cataract Centre will continue exploring technologies that support earlier intervention, more personalised treatment planning, and improved patient care across cataract and retinal services.

To learn more, visit: https://angeleye.com.sg/ai-guided-zeiss-cirrus-pathfinder/

Hashtag: #AngelEyeCataractCentre

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.