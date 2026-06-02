Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Chris Painter:

One person is in custody after Hamilton Police responded to an alert to be on the lookout for a speeding vehicle from Auckland.

The vehicle was sighted speeding in Manurewa, Auckland, yesterday – the driver quickly fled officers and Police did not pursue. The vehicle was then seen again this morning speeding on State Highway 1 near Takanini heading south.

The registration was recorded, and an alert was sent to other policing districts.

The vehicle of interest was then sighted on Clyde Street in Hamilton East around 1pm today.

Police observed the vehicle from a distance due to the manner of driving and when possible, Police attempted to use spikes to stop and slow the vehicle.

The driver evaded the spikes, and began dangerously manoeuvring around other vehicles and driving on the other side of the road – putting other road users at risk.

A short pursuit was initiated after the fleeing driver hit a member of the public’s vehicle on Fairfield Road. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The driver stopped on Carey Street, where they entered an address. Cordons were put in place as Police appealed for the driver to come out.

The driver exited the address after approximately an hour of talking to Police and was taken into custody. The vehicle has been impounded.

A 40-year-old man is due in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for Police, failing to stop or ascertain injury following a crash, as well as other charges relating to the incident.

Police continue to make enquiries around the incident, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/one-in-custody-after-fleeing-driver-pursuit-spans-cities/