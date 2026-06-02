Homicide investigation launched after woman’s death

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police have commenced a homicide investigation, following an Opononi woman’s death over the weekend.

The investigation is in its early stages, with a 26-year-old man appearing in the Whangārei District Court today for murder and arson.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says Police enquiries began after a Toyota SUV was located alight on Monday morning near Tangowahine.

“Emergency services attended Ounuwhao Road near State Highway 14, at around 9.11am, and urgent enquiries got underway to locate the registered owner of the vehicle,” he says.

“We attended the registered owner’s address in Opononi where a burglary had occurred, but the woman was not present, increasing our concerns.”

A Police patrol located a man in suspicious circumstances, walking along State Highway 14 in possession of several items of interest and he was taken into custody.

“Following further enquiries by Police at an address in Whirinaki overnight, sadly we have located a woman deceased,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

Police enquiries are still in the early stages as to what has taken place leading to the woman’s death.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with murder, arson, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and using a credit card to obtain a pecuniary advantage.

He will appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

A scene examination of the address in Whirinaki continues today, whilst Police carry out further enquiries in the Opononi area.

“The woman had last been in contact with whānau on Sunday night, and what has taken place is simply a tragedy,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

“We are putting support in place for whānau, who have travelled into the region following news of what has happened.”

Formal identification of the victim is underway.

At this stage, Police is not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.

ENDS

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/homicide-investigation-launched-after-womans-death/