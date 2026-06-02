Economy – Cash consultation alternate formats and additional information published – Reserve Bank

Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand

2 June 2026 – Alternate formats of the Keeping Cash Local consultation document and survey – in NZSL, Braille, Easy Read, Audio and Large Print – are now available for disabled people and their communities to have their say.

We have also published additional information in response to questions asked in Official Information Act (OIA) requests. This is in addition to the proposal’s legal basis information published last month.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua is responsible for ensuring that cash meets the needs of the public. The Keeping Cash Local consultation asks the public about local access to withdraw cash, deposit cash and swap cash for low-denomination banknotes and coins.

“Cash is still important in New Zealand, but cash can only remain useful if cash services are available and easy to access, which is why we want to hear people’s views,” says Karen Silk, Assistant Governor Money.

There has been strong interest in the consultation with more than 5000 responses so far and the deadline was extended to 31 July 2026 to allow more time for people and industry to respond. No decisions have been made, and we welcome a range of views on the proposals outlined in the consultation.



More information