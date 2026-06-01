Post

Source: New Zealand Police

A woman involved in a crash last week in Waikanae has died.

On Thursday 28 May, around 12.40pm, Police were called to Ngaio Road after the woman, who was a pedestrian, had been struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition, and Police were notified that she sadly died this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

NOTE: As the crash itself happened outside the King’s Birthday weekend road deaths period, it will not be counted as part of that number.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/fatal-crash-waikanae-wellington/