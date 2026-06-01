Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Our earlier release regarding King’s Birthday honours contained incorrect information regarding the honour received by Inspector Ross Grantham.

We stated he had been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

He has in fact been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

We sincerely apologise for the error, and any confusion caused.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/correction-stalwarts-of-service-honoured/