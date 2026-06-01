Chubb Life Hong Kong Enhances Flagship MyLegacy V Insurance Plan with Shorter Breakeven Period

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Source: Media Outreach

New 3-year premium payment term delivers 6-year guaranteed breakeven, one of the shortest in Hong Kong

Advanced payout and succession structures mirror the control of a private trust, meeting bespoke wealth planning needs for affluent clients with diverse financial goals.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 June 2026 – Chubb Life Hong Kong has raised the standard for savings insurance with a major enhancement to its flagship product,Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V (“Chubb MyLegacy V”). The new three-year premium payment option (“3-pay option”) delivers a guaranteed breakeven period as little as six years1 – making it one of the fastest among comparable savings insurance plans in the Hong Kong market2. This upgrade empowers customers to accelerate wealth growth and plan their legacy with greater flexibility.

A recent report by Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research found that 40% of pre-retirees in Hong Kong identify market volatility as a major threat to their savings. Chubb MyLegacy V addresses this concern by offering a holistic solution that balances liquidity needs with long-term, multi-generational wealth transfer.

The Plan offers two distinct options catering to varied financial goals:

Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest (Payment terms: 3 / 5 years): Optimized for capital efficiency and liquidity, driving potential wealth accumulation over short to medium terms with a faster guaranteed breakeven.

(Payment terms: 3 / 5 years): Optimized for capital efficiency and liquidity, driving potential wealth accumulation over short to medium terms with a faster guaranteed breakeven. Chubb MyLegacy V –Blossom (Payment terms: 2 / 5 / 8 / 12 years): Ideal for mid-to-long-term saving goals, offering flexible withdrawals and payouts to facilitate seamless legacy planning across generations.

Chubb MyLegacy V also offers a flexible and economical alternative to traditional family trusts, making legacy planning accessible without a high asset threshold. Customers benefit from dynamic succession planning, multiple successor options, policy continuation for beneficiaries, support for minor successor owners, and the ability to designate charitable organizations as beneficiaries.

Other key benefits include:

Market-leading capital recovery: The new 3-pay option in Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest achieves full guaranteed breakeven within six years.

The new 3-pay option in Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest achieves full guaranteed breakeven within six years. Flexible liquidity: Clients can access their policy’s value through cash withdrawals and annuity, supporting both planned and unexpected needs throughout their wealth journey.

Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia, said, “Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V is built around what matters most to our customers – flexibility, security, and the ability to grow and protect their wealth for future generations. The new 3-pay option offers one of the fastest guaranteed breakeven periods in Hong Kong, giving customers a clear advantage in achieving their financial goals. This enhancement further strengthens Chubb MyLegacy V as a leading savings insurance solution, making wealth planning simpler and more achievable. We are proud to support our customers as they build a lasting legacy with confidence.”

Chubb MyLegacy V Insurance Plan is the latest edition of the Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan series. For more information, please refer to: https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/personal/chubb-my-legacy-insurance-plan-v.html

This article is intended for general reference only and should not be regarded as professional advice, recommendation and does not form part of the policy. This article should be read along with other materials which cover more product information. Such materials include, but not limited to, product brochures setting out key product risks, policy provisions that contain the detailed terms and conditions, benefit illustrations (if any), policy documents and other relevant promotional or marketing materials, which are all available upon request. You might also consider seeking independent professional advice if needed. This article is intended to be displayed in Hong Kong only and does not construe as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy or provision of any insurance products outside Hong Kong. The above plan is a standalone policy and may be purchased independently without bundling with other insurance products

Notes:

“6-year guaranteed breakeven” means the guaranteed cash value will be equal to or greater than the total premiums paid as of the 6th policy anniversary. As of April 24, 2026, this comparison is based on major savings insurance products with the same premium payment term type, offered by major long-term insurers listed on the Register of Authorized Insurers in Hong Kong, as authorised by the Insurance Authority.



Appendix

About Chubb MyLegacy Insurance Plan V (“Chubb MyLegacy V”)

Product Nature: A participating whole life insurance plan.

Target Segments: Clients who are seeking flexible legacy planning solutions and opportunities for wealth growth

Two plan options under the series. Customers may select either plan individually or combine both, tailoring their choices to financial needs. This approach enables a balance between long-term wealth growth and guaranteed short-to-mid-term returns, with greater transferability than traditional financial products such as time deposits.

Chubb MyLegacy V – Harvest Chubb MyLegacy V – Blossom Payment terms 3 / 5 years 2 / 5 / 8 / 12 years Positioning Faster breakeven and short-to-mid-term wealth accumulation Highly competitive mid-to-long-term returns (potential Internal Rate of Return up to 6.5%), with optimized legacy planning





Flexible and Economical Alternative for Trusts

Chubb MyLegacy V offers the high-level flexibility required to fulfill bespoke legacy planning needs, serving as a ‘simplified trust’ solution:

o Dynamic Succession Planning: Customers can change the Insured as many times as they wish.

o Multi-Successor Features: Appoint up to five successor owners with specified sequence of succession.

o Customized Settlement Options: Up to 10 settlement options, such as choice of lump sum, installments, or a combination of both for death proceeds.

o Policy Continuation Option: Designated beneficiary to become the owner and insured of a new Chubb MyLegacy V policy when the insured passes away.

o Split Policy Option: Convert partial surrender value into a new policy for another insured, retaining the original policy year and date to support multiple purposes of legacy planning.

o Policy Guardian: Flexible pre-arranged withdrawals and designated interim owner to ensure minor successor owners are supported until adulthood.

o Charitable Giving: Designate charitable organizations as policy beneficiaries.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.